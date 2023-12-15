Stormzy and Little Simz lead the nominations for the upcoming Mobo Awards, each up for four top awards.
The nominees for the 26th edition of the MOBO Awards in 2024 have been revealed, placing Little Simz and Stormzy at the forefront with four nominations each.
Mercury Prize-winner Little Simz is nominated for Best Female Act, Album of the Year for her surprise project "No Thank You", Video of the Year, and Best Hip Hop Act, while "Vossi Bop" rapper Stormzy contends for Best Male Act, Album of the Year for his heartfelt LP "This Is What I Mean", Song of the Year, and Video of the Year.
Other notable nominees include Central Cee, J Hus, PinkPantheress, and RAYE, each with three nominations, alongside recognition for Ayra Starr, Nia Archives, and Shygirl.
The prestigious event, dedicated to celebrating Black music and culture in the UK and beyond, is scheduled to take place at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on 7 February 2024.
Here is the full list of nominations:
Best Male Act
Central Cee
Dave
D-Block Europe
J Hus
Nines
Stormzy
Best Female Act (in association with Shea Moisture)
FLO
Jorja Smith
Little Simz
Mahalia
PinkPantheress
RAYE
Album Of The Year
Ezra Collective - Where I'm Meant To Be
J Hus - Beautiful and Brutal Yard
Little Simz - No Thank You
Potter Payper - Real Back In Style
RAYE - My 21st Century Blues
Stormzy - This Is What I Mean
Song Of The Year (supported by BBC Radio 1Xtra)
Central Cee & Dave - Sprinter
J Hus (feat. Drake) - Who Told You
Jorja Smith - Little Things
PinkPantheress & Ice Spice - Boy's A Liar Pt.2
RAYE & 070 Shake - Escapism
Stormzy - Hide & Seek
Best Newcomer
Ama Lou
AntsLive
Debbie
JayO
Nippa
No Guidnce
Rimzee
Strandz
Tamera
Tunde
Video Of The Year
AntsLive - Number One Candidate (directed by Tom Emmerson)
Enny - No More Naija Men (directed by Otis Dominique)
Jords - Dirt In The Diamond Ep1: Mobay (feat. Tay Iwar) / Stay Close (feat. Kranium) (directed by Renee Maria Osubu)
Little Simz - Gorilla (directed by Dave Meyers)
Stormzy - Mel Made Me Do It (directed by Klvdr)
Tion Wayne - Healing (directed by Wowa)
Best R&B/Soul Act
Bellah
Jaz Karis
Mahalia
Ragz Originale
Sampha
Sault
Best Hip Hop Act
Avelino
Clavish
Digga D
ENNY
Fredo
Giggs
Little Simz
Loyle Carner
Nines
Potter Payper
Best Grime Act
Bugzy Malone
Duppy
Flowdan
Manga Saint Hilare
Novelist
P Money
Best Drill Act (supported by Trench)
Central Cee
Headie One
K-Trap
Kwengface
M24
Russ Millions
Teezandos
Unknown T
Best International Act
Doja Cat
Drake & 21 Savage
Travis Scott
Ice Spice
Latto
Lil Uzi Vert
Nicki Minaj
Sexyy Red
SZA
Victoria Monet
Best Performance In A TV Show/Film
Adjani Salmon as Kwabena in Dreaming Whilst Black
Damson Idris as Franklin Saint in Snowfall
Déja J. Bowens as Vita in Champion
Idris Elba as Sam in Hijack
India Amarteifio as Queen Charlotte in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
John Boyega as Fontaine in They Cloned Tyrone
Lashana Lynch as Izogie in The Woman King
Letitia Wright as Shuri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Malcolm Kamulete as Bosco in Champion
Vivian Oparah as Yas in Rye Lane
Best Media Personality
Alison Hammond
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Henrie Kwushue
Madame Joyce
Maya Jama
Pressed Podcast
Remi Burgz
Shxtsngigs
Specs Gonzalez
Zeze Millz
Best African Music Act (in association with Loco Music)
Adekunle Gold
Asake
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Davido
Libianca
Rema
Tyla
Uncle Waffles
Wizkid
Best Caribbean Music Act
Byron Messia
Destra
Kabaka Pyramid
Popcaan
Shenseea
Valiant
Best Jazz Act (supported by Jazz FM)
Blue Lab Beats
Cktrl
Ezra Collective
Masego
Reuben James
Yazmin Lacey
Best Alternative Music Act (in association with Marshall)
Alt Blk Era
Arlo Parks
Deijuvhs
Kid Bookie
Skindred
Young Fathers
Best Electronic/Dance Act (supported by Bema & Mixmag)
Aluna
Nia Archives
PinkPantheress
Salute
Shygirl
TSHA
Best Producer (supported by Complex UK)
Inflo
Kyle Evans
M1onTheBeat
P2J
Steel Banglez
TSB
Best Gospel Act (supported by Premier Gospel)
Annatoria
Calledout Music
Guvna B
Limoblaze
Tofunmi Adorna
Triple O