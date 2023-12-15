Stormzy and Little Simz lead the nominations for the upcoming Mobo Awards, each up for four top awards.

Mercury Prize-winner Little Simz is nominated for Best Female Act, Album of the Year for her surprise project "No Thank You", Video of the Year, and Best Hip Hop Act, while "Vossi Bop" rapper Stormzy contends for Best Male Act, Album of the Year for his heartfelt LP "This Is What I Mean", Song of the Year, and Video of the Year.

Other notable nominees include Central Cee, J Hus, PinkPantheress, and RAYE, each with three nominations, alongside recognition for Ayra Starr, Nia Archives, and Shygirl.

The prestigious event, dedicated to celebrating Black music and culture in the UK and beyond, is scheduled to take place at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on 7 February 2024.

Here is the full list of nominations:

Best Male Act

Central Cee

Dave

D-Block Europe

J Hus

Nines

Stormzy

Best Female Act (in association with Shea Moisture)

FLO

Jorja Smith

Little Simz

Mahalia

PinkPantheress

RAYE

Album Of The Year

Ezra Collective - Where I'm Meant To Be

J Hus - Beautiful and Brutal Yard

Little Simz - No Thank You

Potter Payper - Real Back In Style

RAYE - My 21st Century Blues

Stormzy - This Is What I Mean

Song Of The Year (supported by BBC Radio 1Xtra)

Central Cee & Dave - Sprinter

J Hus (feat. Drake) - Who Told You

Jorja Smith - Little Things

PinkPantheress & Ice Spice - Boy's A Liar Pt.2

RAYE & 070 Shake - Escapism

Stormzy - Hide & Seek

Best Newcomer

Ama Lou

AntsLive

Debbie

JayO

Nippa

No Guidnce

Rimzee

Strandz

Tamera

Tunde

Video Of The Year

AntsLive - Number One Candidate (directed by Tom Emmerson)

Enny - No More Naija Men (directed by Otis Dominique)

Jords - Dirt In The Diamond Ep1: Mobay (feat. Tay Iwar) / Stay Close (feat. Kranium) (directed by Renee Maria Osubu)

Little Simz - Gorilla (directed by Dave Meyers)

Stormzy - Mel Made Me Do It (directed by Klvdr)

Tion Wayne - Healing (directed by Wowa)

Best R&B/Soul Act

Bellah

Jaz Karis

Mahalia

Ragz Originale

Sampha

Sault

Best Hip Hop Act

Avelino

Clavish

Digga D

ENNY

Fredo

Giggs

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Nines

Potter Payper

Best Grime Act

Bugzy Malone

Duppy

Flowdan

Manga Saint Hilare

Novelist

P Money

Best Drill Act (supported by Trench)

Central Cee

Headie One

K-Trap

Kwengface

M24

Russ Millions

Teezandos

Unknown T

Best International Act

Doja Cat

Drake & 21 Savage

Travis Scott

Ice Spice

Latto

Lil Uzi Vert

Nicki Minaj

Sexyy Red

SZA

Victoria Monet

Best Performance In A TV Show/Film

Adjani Salmon as Kwabena in Dreaming Whilst Black

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint in Snowfall

Déja J. Bowens as Vita in Champion

Idris Elba as Sam in Hijack

India Amarteifio as Queen Charlotte in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

John Boyega as Fontaine in They Cloned Tyrone

Lashana Lynch as Izogie in The Woman King

Letitia Wright as Shuri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Malcolm Kamulete as Bosco in Champion

Vivian Oparah as Yas in Rye Lane

Best Media Personality

Alison Hammond

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Henrie Kwushue

Madame Joyce

Maya Jama

Pressed Podcast

Remi Burgz

Shxtsngigs

Specs Gonzalez

Zeze Millz

Best African Music Act (in association with Loco Music)

Adekunle Gold

Asake

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Davido

Libianca

Rema

Tyla

Uncle Waffles

Wizkid

Best Caribbean Music Act

Byron Messia

Destra

Kabaka Pyramid

Popcaan

Shenseea

Valiant

Best Jazz Act (supported by Jazz FM)

Blue Lab Beats

Cktrl

Ezra Collective

Masego

Reuben James

Yazmin Lacey

Best Alternative Music Act (in association with Marshall)

Alt Blk Era

Arlo Parks

Deijuvhs

Kid Bookie

Skindred

Young Fathers

Best Electronic/Dance Act (supported by Bema & Mixmag)

Aluna

Nia Archives

PinkPantheress

Salute

Shygirl

TSHA

Best Producer (supported by Complex UK)

Inflo

Kyle Evans

M1onTheBeat

P2J

Steel Banglez

TSB

Best Gospel Act (supported by Premier Gospel)

Annatoria

Calledout Music

Guvna B

Limoblaze

Tofunmi Adorna

Triple O