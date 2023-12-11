Golden Globe nominations: The ‘Barbenheimer’ effect is not over

After scandal plagued years, the Golden Globes are ready for a comeback. Here are the nominees for January’s 81st edition of the awards - with 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' leading the pack, and European cinema shining bright.
The Golden Globe Awards, one of the highest-profile awards season broadcasts after the Oscars, has announced its nominations.
The revamped organisation, now a for-profit endeavor with a larger and more diverse voting body, has listed the nominees for its January awards show, after several troubled years.
Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama presided over the announcements from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where the show will also take place on 7 January.
Greta Gerwig's Barbie dominates the Golden Globe Awards nominations with nine nods, including Best Picture Musical or Comedy, as well as acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and three of its original songs.
It was closely followed by its meme companion, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which scored eight nominations, including Best Picture Drama and for performers Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt.
Competiting with Oppenheimer in the Best Picture Drama cartegory are current awards darling Anatomy of a Fall; Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon; Bradley Cooper’s stunning Bernstein biopic Maestro; one of our favourite films of the year – Celine Song’s Past Lives; and Jonathan Glazer’s harrowing Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest.
For Best Picture Musical or Comedy, Barbie faces off against Air; American Fiction; The Holdovers; the knotty and memorable May December; and the deliriously brilliant Poor Things.
Of note is the strong European contingent, with France’s Anatomy of a Fallcontinuing its steady awards rise, with four nominations (Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Screenplay, Best Picture Non-English Language, and Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama), and the UK’s The Zone of Interest racking up three nominations (Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Picture Non-English Language, and Best Original Score Motion Picture).
Scroll down for the full list of nominees.
The 81st Golden Globe Awards will be the first major broadcast of awards season, with a new home on CBS.
It has been a tumultuous few years behind the scenes for the Golden Globes, following a bombshell report in the Los Angeles Times in 2021, which found that there were no Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which votes on the awards.
Stars and studios boycotted the Globes and NBC refused to air it in 2022 as a result.
After the group added journalists of colour to its ranks and instituted other reforms to address ethical concerns, the show came back in January 2023 in a one-year probationary agreement with NBC. The broadcast got its smallest audience ever, with 6.3 million viewers. The network did not opt to renew.
In June, billionaire Todd Boehly was granted approval to dissolve the HFPA and reinvent the Golden Globes as a for-profit organization.
In mid-November, CBS announced that it would air the ceremony on the network and also stream it on Paramount+.
Here is the full list of nominees:
FILM
Best Motion Picture Drama
- Oppenheimer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
- Anatomy of a Fall
Best Picture Musical or Comedy
- Barbie
- Poor Things
- American Fiction
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Air
Best Director
- Bradley Cooper — Maestro
- Greta Gerwig — Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song — Past Lives
Best Screenplay
- Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- Poor Things — Tony McNamara
- Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
- Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
- Past Lives — Celine Song
- Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
- Annette Bening - Nyad
- Greta Lee - Past Lives
- Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
- Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman – May December
- Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
- Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet - Wonka
- Matt Damon - Air
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Joaquin Phoenix - Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Best Supporting Actress Motion Picture
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
- Julianne Moore - May December
- Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor Motion Picture
- Willem Dafoe - Poor Things
- Robert DeNiro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Charles Melton - May December
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Best Picture - Non-English Language
- Anatomy of a Fall (France)
- Io Capitano (Italy)
- Past Lives (United States)
- Society of the Snow (Spain)
- The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Best Motion Picture - Animated
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Barbie (Warner Bros.)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney)
- John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate Films)
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)
- Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres)
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
- Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer
- Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things
- Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest
- Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Joe Hisaishi — The Boy and the Heron
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
- Barbie — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas
- Barbie — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- Barbie — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
- She Came to Me — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
- Rustin — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz
TV
Best Television Series – Drama
- Succession
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- 1923
- The Morning Show
Best Actress in a television series – Drama
- Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
- Emma Stone - The Curse
- Helen Mirren - 1923
- Imelda Staunton - The Crown
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook - Succession
Best Actor in a television series – Drama
- Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Dominic West - The Crown
Best television series – Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
Best Actress in a television series – Musical or Comedy
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Elle Fanning - The Great
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Best Actor in a television series – Musical or Comedy
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel - Shrinking
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best television limited series, anthology series or television film
- Beef
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Daisy Jones and the Six
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Fellow Travelers
- Fargo
Best Actress in a television limited series, anthology series or television film
- Ali Wong - Beef
- Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry
- Elizabeth Olsen - Love & Death
- Juno Temple - Fargo
- Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers
- Riley Keough - Daisy Jones and the Six
Best Actor in television limited series, anthology series or television film
- David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Jon Hamm - Fargo
- Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones and the Six
- Steven Yeun - Beef
- Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers
Best supporting Actress on television series
- Abby Elliott - The Bear
- Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
- Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
- J Smith-Cameron - Succession
- Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building
Best supporting male Actor on television series
- Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
- Alan Ruck - Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
- James Marsden - Jury Duty
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television
- Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
- Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah: Where Was I
- Chris Rock — Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Amy Schumer — Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
- Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
- Wanda Sykes — Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
The 81st Golden Globe Awards will take place on 7 January 2024.