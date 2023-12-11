Golden Globe nominations: The ‘Barbenheimer’ effect is not over

After scandal plagued years, the Golden Globes are ready for a comeback. Here are the nominees for January’s 81st edition of the awards - with 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' leading the pack, and European cinema shining bright.

The Golden Globe Awards, one of the highest-profile awards season broadcasts after the Oscars, has announced its nominations.

The revamped organisation, now a for-profit endeavor with a larger and more diverse voting body, has listed the nominees for its January awards show, after several troubled years.

Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama presided over the announcements from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where the show will also take place on 7 January.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie dominates the Golden Globe Awards nominations with nine nods, including Best Picture Musical or Comedy, as well as acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and three of its original songs.

It was closely followed by its meme companion, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which scored eight nominations, including Best Picture Drama and for performers Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt.

Competiting with Oppenheimer in the Best Picture Drama cartegory are current awards darling Anatomy of a Fall; Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon; Bradley Cooper’s stunning Bernstein biopic Maestro; one of our favourite films of the year – Celine Song’s Past Lives; and Jonathan Glazer’s harrowing Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest.

For Best Picture Musical or Comedy, Barbie faces off against Air; American Fiction; The Holdovers; the knotty and memorable May December; and the deliriously brilliant Poor Things.

Barbie vs Oppenheimer Warner Bros. - Universal

Of note is the strong European contingent, with France’s Anatomy of a Fallcontinuing its steady awards rise, with four nominations (Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Screenplay, Best Picture Non-English Language, and Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama), and the UK’s The Zone of Interest racking up three nominations (Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Picture Non-English Language, and Best Original Score Motion Picture).

Scroll down for the full list of nominees.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will be the first major broadcast of awards season, with a new home on CBS.

It has been a tumultuous few years behind the scenes for the Golden Globes, following a bombshell report in the Los Angeles Times in 2021, which found that there were no Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which votes on the awards.

Stars and studios boycotted the Globes and NBC refused to air it in 2022 as a result.

After the group added journalists of colour to its ranks and instituted other reforms to address ethical concerns, the show came back in January 2023 in a one-year probationary agreement with NBC. The broadcast got its smallest audience ever, with 6.3 million viewers. The network did not opt to renew.

In June, billionaire Todd Boehly was granted approval to dissolve the HFPA and reinvent the Golden Globes as a for-profit organization.

In mid-November, CBS announced that it would air the ceremony on the network and also stream it on Paramount+.

Here is the full list of nominees:

FILM

Best Motion Picture Drama

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Picture Musical or Comedy

Barbie

Poor Things

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Air

Best Director

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Greta Gerwig — Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song — Past Lives

Best Screenplay

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things — Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives — Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening - Nyad

Greta Lee - Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet - Wonka

Matt Damon - Air

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix - Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best Supporting Actress Motion Picture

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Julianne Moore - May December

Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe - Poor Things

Robert DeNiro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Charles Melton - May December

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Best Picture - Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall (France)

Io Capitano (Italy)

Past Lives (United States)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Best Motion Picture - Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate Films)

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres)

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things

Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon

Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Joe Hisaishi — The Boy and the Heron

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

Barbie — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas

Barbie — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

Barbie — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

She Came to Me — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

The Super Mario Bros. Movie — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker

Rustin — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

TV

Best Television Series – Drama

Succession

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

1923

The Morning Show

Best Actress in a television series – Drama

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Emma Stone - The Curse

Helen Mirren - 1923

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Sarah Snook - Succession

Best Actor in a television series – Drama

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Brian Cox - Succession

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Dominic West - The Crown

Best television series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

The Bear

Best Actress in a television series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Elle Fanning - The Great

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Best Actor in a television series – Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader - Barry

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best television limited series, anthology series or television film

Beef

Lessons in Chemistry

Daisy Jones and the Six

All the Light We Cannot See

Fellow Travelers

Fargo

Best Actress in a television limited series, anthology series or television film

Ali Wong - Beef

Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen - Love & Death

Juno Temple - Fargo

Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers

Riley Keough - Daisy Jones and the Six

Best Actor in television limited series, anthology series or television film

David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Jon Hamm - Fargo

Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones and the Six

Steven Yeun - Beef

Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers

Best supporting Actress on television series

Abby Elliott - The Bear

Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

J Smith-Cameron - Succession

Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building

Best supporting male Actor on television series

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

Alan Ruck - Succession

Alexander Skarsgård - Succession

James Marsden - Jury Duty

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock — Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer — Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes — Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will take place on 7 January 2024.