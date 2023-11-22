King Charles III praises K-pop band BLɅϽKPIИK for "their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience" during formal state visit of South Korea's president Yoon Suk Yeol.

King Charles III hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife at a glittering banquet at Buckingham Palace last night (Tuesday 21 November), as Britain rolled out the red carpet for a formal state visit aimed at strengthening trade and defense ties between the two countries.

The UK government hopes the Korean leader's three-day visit will help cement an “ Indo-Pacific tilt ” in its foreign and trade policy.

The king and Queen Camilla hosted Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee at a sumptuous white tie and tiara banquet at Buckingham Palace, where Charles paid tribute to South Korea's political and economic advances and celebrated its culture.

The monarch even singled out for praise the K-pop girl group Blackpink (BLɅϽKPIИK), whose members were among more than 170 guests in the grand ballroom.

South Korean girl band BLɅϽKPIИK ahead of the State Banquet AP Photo

“I applaud Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose, better known collectively as BLɅϽKPIИK, for their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience,” Charles said in his banquet speech. “I can only admire how they can prioritize these vital issues, as well as being global superstars."

"Sadly, when I was in Seoul all those years ago, I am not sure I developed much of what might be called the Gangnam Style!” he joked, referring to the global hit song by Korean rapper Psy.

President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol listens as King Charles III speaks at the state banquet at Buckingham Palace Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP

Indeed, BLɅϽKPIИK have previously called for action on climate change and promoted the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), hoping their fans will "join us on this journey" to "learn about what's happening, what needs to happen and how we can play our part."

In February 2021, the group was formally appointed official advocates for COP26 in Seoul, where they received a personal appreciation letter written by then Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, for their work in the spread of climate change awareness.

The group has also been a part of the lineup for the YouTube Originals special entitled "Dear Earth", which focused on encouraging viewers to become more environmentally conscious.

Britain's Queen Camilla and the wife of President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, Kim Keon Hee, ahead of the State Banquet Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP

Camilla donned the late Queen Elizabeth II 's ruby and diamond Burmese tiara and a red gown for the occasion, while Kate, the Princess of Wales, chose a white gown paired with what's known as the Strathmore Rose tiara. The headpiece had belonged to Elizabeth's mother, known as the Queen Mother.

Front from left, First Lady of South Korea, Kim Keon-hee, President Yoon Suk Yeol, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate, Princess of Wales Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP

Earlier Tuesday Charles and Camilla welcomed Yoon and his wife at Horse Guards Parade, a military parade ground in central London. Heir to the throne Prince William and government ministers also attended the welcome ceremony, where the king and president inspected rows of soldiers from the Scots Guards in gray tunics and bearskin hats.

The visiting couple traveled by horse-drawn coach down an avenue lined with British and Korean flags to Buckingham Palace.

Yoon also is scheduled to hold talks today with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak focused on trade, technology and defense. A defense agreement will see the two countries' navies work together to curb smuggling and to enforce UN sanctions imposed on North Korea to curb its nuclear weapons ambitions.

British and South Korean flags line The Mall during a military procession for the welcome ceremony for South Korea's President Jonathan Brady/PA

UK and Korean officials also will officially launch talks on an “upgraded” free trade agreement to replace their current deal, which largely replicates the arrangements the UK had before it left the European Union.

Britain has launched trade talks with several countries since leaving the EU in 2020, though it has finalized deals only with Australia and New Zealand. The UK also has joined the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP, an Asia-Pacific trade bloc that includes Japan and 10 other nations.

Sunak and Yoon are expected to sign an agreement covering cooperation in defense and technology, including artificial intelligence. Britain hosted the first international AI Safety Summit this month, and South Korea intends to hold a follow-up event next year.

Britain also plans to invest in South Korean semiconductor manufacturing as part of international efforts to diversify the supply of the key computer components. Many of the advanced chips are produced in Taiwan, and the coronavirus pandemic and an increasingly assertive China have heightened concerns about future supply.

Sunak said agreements made during Yoon's visit would “drive investment, boost trade and build a friendship that not only supports global stability, but protects our interests and lasts the test of time.”