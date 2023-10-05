As the leaves start to fall and a chill creeps into the air, you'll likely be thinking about what to wear in the months ahead. Euronews Culture has got you with this handy guide to the top trends for the coming season.

Whether this summer has been the best of your life or a total washout - looking at you, Northern Europe - it’s impossible to ignore the fact that autumn is just around the corner.

If you’re welcoming the cooler temperatures that September brings or determined to wear as few layers as possible for as long as possible, none of us can ignore the new season trends thrust upon us by the ever moving fashion industry.

Here at Euronews Culture, we’re still basking in the late summer sunshine but are here to give you the ultimate guide on what to wear when the mercury drops.

Taking inspiration from the catwalks of London, Milan and Paris (and a little from New York for good measure), here’s our rundown of the top autumn trends to watch out for.

Pleats please

If pleats give you terrible memories of school uniforms, you’re not alone.

Regardless of your stance on them, they’re back with a vengeance and you won’t be able to miss them on everything as the leaves start to fall.

Hot trends at the hottest brand: pleats on the runway at Loewe Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Seen on the catwalks of the likes of Loewe - officially the hottest brand of the year - you can wear them in the traditional way on skirts or, if the mood takes you, all over.

Use caution if you’re plumping for that look though and keep accessories and prints to a minimum to let the pleats stand out in an elevated, subtly stylish way.

Quiet luxury continues to shine and stand out

We’re afraid to report that this trend - also known as stealth wealth - is going nowhere.

Popularised by Succession’s Roy family, Sofia Richie’s Antibes wedding and Gwyneth Paltrow’s instantly iconic courtroom looks, quiet luxury is easily one of the most simple to recreate.

Some might call this trend, which eschews flamboyant prints and obvious brand logos, a little basic.

Neutral, classic looks with huge price tags at Miu Miu Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

They might have a point but it’s actually timeless and destined to feature in fashionistas’ closets for a while.

If your cash can't stretch to Loro Piana or Gucci’s pared down collections - it’s still easy to get a foot in the sartorial door.

Choose well-cut jeans, simple blazers and trench coats and a classic pair of loafers and you’re in.

Uniqlo and Massimo Dutti do the look very well and affordably and even if you don’t have Paltrow’s millions in the bank, you’ll look just the part.

A modern take on the peplum

Peplums might give you nightmares based firmly in the part of the 1980s we’d all rather pretend didn’t exist, but they’re here to stay this autumn.

Peplums but make it chic: on the runway at Richard Quinn and Bottega Veneta Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD/Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

2023’s peplums are a very different beast to those worn with neon and leg warmers and they’re all the better for it.

Seen on countless runways, including on those of style dictators you can trust like Richard Quinn they’re no longer a fashion abomination.

Instead, they’re a fresh take on the ever popular fit-and-flare shape. When done properly, like at Tove and Bottega Veneta, with a total rejection of ‘80s influences, they can create a flattering silhouette for every body.

Scarlet fever

Red? For autumn? Groundbreaking.

Variations of the shade are always popular in autumn and this season is no different.

All red everything: Stella McCartney's catwalk was full of scarlet hues Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

The particular tone for 2023, though, is what makes this trend pop - literally.

Designers like Stella McCartney and Prada abandoned duller hues, like burgundy or maroon, that we’ve seen over and over again in favour of bright scarlet.

If you’re only keen to dip a toe into this trend, perhaps plump for a handbag or even some red soled Louboutins.

Even if that’s your only nod to the trend, expect to see fashion plates donning the colour head to toe - red alert!

Pared back florals

If you are obsessed with floral prints in the spring and summer months, why abandon them in the autumn?

Choose your fashion fighter: Blooms everywhere at Carolina Herrera and subtle nods to the trend at Christopher Kane Theo Wargo/Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Seen on runways including Erdem and Carolina Herrera, this season’s florals are rather more moody in tone than the pastels so many of us love to wear in July and August.

Designers chose to add them to black or grey pieces, letting the flowers pop without much encouragements

As the nights draw in, who doesn’t need cheering up? What better way to brighten the gloom than by wearing a bouquet of blooms!

Butter - not just on crumpets

If red is really not your thing, may we suggest yellow?

Buttery yellow fever at Tove Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Don’t worry, we’re not talking bright, daffodil yellow but instead a subtle buttery tone.

Popping - literally - on the runway at Tove and Givenchy, wearing the shade is an opportunity to try colour in an outfit that isn’t black, grey or navy blue without having to dive into bold hues.

Some fashionistas have already been wearing the colour head to toe, managing to simultaneously mail the quiet luxury trend as butter is one of the chicest shades around.

Models made like sticks of butter at Christopher Kane Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

XXL scarves

While woollen scarves are likely at the very back of your mind, especially if you’re in a country with temperatures still unseasonably warm, they’ll be everywhere this autumn.

Not just any scarf will do this season - prepare to supersize your neck warmer.

Super size me: Huge scarves were on all the runways including Burberry, seen here Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Considering the size of these garments on the runways at Gabriela Hearst and Marni we’re surprised no models were reported to have tripped over the ends of these sartorial beasts.

Available in chic, block colours as well as bold patterns, these giant scarves will make you look as though you’ve put a great deal of thought into your outfit - even if you’ve made barely any effort. That’s a win-win situation in our book!

Tin Man-chic

Metallics are a mainstay of almost every designer’s catwalks, but 2023 presents them with a subtle twist.

Metallics for days at Paco Rabanne Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

This autumn, don’t think you can get away with a tiny sliver of silver or a few sequins here and there.

Taking inspiration from the likes of Giambattista Valli and Valentino, fashionistas won’t be holding back.

Long before the festive party season is upon us, we’ll all be sick of Tin Man-esque cosplay and all gold looks.

This is certainly a fun one but not for the faint hearted. Gold star if you do try it, though.

Bows on everything

There have been whispers amongst the fashion world that ballet pumps are back.

Yasmin von Schlieffen-Nannen seen wearing Chanel black and white ballerinas during Berlin Fashion Week Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

For those who consider even Chanel’s finest to be “passé”, this trend is one to miss but, for the rest of us it’s a welcome addition to autumn fashion.

Taking the place of spring / summer’s rosettes, bows are everywhere and on everything - from the aforementioned ballet flats to dresses and accessories.

While we expect to see very few people making like the models at Simone Rocha and sticking bows to their faces, they’re a simple way to lean into the balletcore trend without looking like you’re wearing a costume.

Bows everywhere - literally - at Simone Rocha Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Erdem and Victoria Beckham were among those who used subtle bows in their designs and are perfect for inspiration whether you’re keen to inject a tiny bit of ballet-chic into your look - or go the whole hog and wrap yourself up like a present.

A classic reinvented

If you’re looking for something new, this is not the trend for you. But then, is anything in fashion ever really new, or just a slight rehashing of an old favourite? Exactly.

Checks have been around for as long as the world’s oldest people can remember - and there’s a reason for that.

They’re classic and reliable and, in the age of climate change concerns and cost of living problems, that’s more attractive to many than the next big thing which will disappear as soon as the first snowdrop appears.

A twist on classic checks at Emilia Wickstead Matthew Horwood/BFC/Getty Images

While designers did put out pieces in muted colours for this autumn, our favourites were in punchier hues.

Zimmerman featured deep mustards and Emilia Wickstead favoured strong green and rich pink tones.

Checks featuring on this list will come as absolutely no surprise to anyone but if you wear them in unusual and bright colour mixes, they might just be your favourite trend of the season.