Viktor & Rolf have turned fashion upside-down for their latest collection. Literally!

The Dutch avant-garde conceptual fashion design duo unveiled an entirely new collection of women's silhouettes at the Hôtel Intercontinental on Wednesday (25 January) during the Haute-Couture Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Week show in Paris.

And let's just say, it's not your average catwalk.

Models walked the runway in floor-length gowns with stiff tulle skirts and sequinned bodices. But things took a turn for the bizarre when a dress detached itself from the model's torso and was worn slightly in front of her.

As the show progressed, the dresses became more and more unusual.

A dress was worn horizontally, with the bodice in front and the skirt in back; another was flipped completely upside down, with the skirt covering the model's face.

A model presents a creation for Viktor & Rolf during the Haute-Couture Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Week show in Paris AFP

"It's an absurd take on the stereotype of a certain type of femininity," said 54-year-old Rolf Snoeren after the show.

"It's the archetypal couture gown that we all know with the boustier and a big skirt. But then we twisted it to make it more in line with the 21st century, which is pretty absurd," added the designer.

The one-of-a-kind event was attended by a number of A-listers, including pop superstar Doja Cat, who after showing up all red in 30,000 crystals and body paint to Schiaparelli's show earlier this week, this time rocked up in a pinstripe brown suit, with a fake moustache, goatee, and brows.

She certainly knows how to make headlines in the fashion world. Take a look for yourself:

Also in attendance at the star-studded event was TV star Lisa Rinna, singer and actress Noah Cyrus, and socialite and fashion influencer Olivia Palermo.

Check out the video above to see the most absurd dresses from the show.