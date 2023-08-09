Someone has won the third-largest jackpot in US history

The Mega Millions jackpot has a winner.

A single ticket sold in Florida is good for a $1.58 billion (more than €1.5 billion) Mega Millions jackpot, ending a stretch of lottery futility that had stretched for nearly four months.

A Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach, home to just over 7,000 residents, sold the winning ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

For those of you interested and seething with jealousy, the winning numbers drawn last night were: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the yellow ball 14.

As we reported yesterday, before the big win, there had been 31 straight drawings since the last time someone won the game’s jackpot on 18 April. That enabled the prize to steadily grow to be the third-largest ever in U.S. history.

Mega Millions jackpot winners are so rare thanks to odds of one in 302.6 million.

The $1.58 billion pay-out would go to the winner if they opt for an annuity, doled out over 30 years. But people usually prefer a lump sum option, which for yesterday’s jackpot was an estimated $783.3 million.

The prize money is subject to federal taxes. Many states also tax lottery winnings.