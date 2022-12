An unemployed Peruvian woman was among the grand prize winners Thursday in Spain’s bumper Christmas lottery known as “El Gordo” (The Fat One).

Lucky holders of the €20 tickets with the number 05490 were due to receive the top payout of €400,000.

In keeping with tradition, the winning numbers are called out by children from Madrid’s San Ildefonso school in a nationally televised draw at Madrid’s Teatro Real opera house.