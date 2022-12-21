Spain on tenterhooks over €2500m lottery prize draw

It's billed as the biggest Christmas lottery in the world.

Spain is on tenterhooks today as citizens wait to see who will win the staggering €2500 million of prize money that will be distributed in this year's El Gordo - the big one - the nation's annual festive lottery.

The full ticket price of €200 isn't cheap, but most people team up, buying just a part of a ticket.

"Every year I buy a lottery ticket here," says one woman. "This year I left it until the last day."

"We came here on Sunday and it was closed and we had to come again today," says another. "What if I didn't buy a ticket and it won?"

Doña Manolita's store in Madrid is a favourite with punters as it's had several winners in the past.

The first El Gordo lottery took place in 1812 when the Spanish government established it to collect funds for soldiers battling Napoleon's armies. This year's will be the 209th draw.