Searchers in California looking for the British actor who disappeared while out hiking five months ago say they have now found human remains in the mountain area where he went missing.

Human remains are being examined by police in California who've been searching for the British actor Julian Sands who went missing five months ago.

Authorities say hikers found a body on Saturday in a Southern California mountain area near Mount Baldy.

Sands, an avid hiker and mountaineer, was reported missing January 13 after setting out on the peak that rises more than 3,048 metres east of Los Angeles. The region was pounded by severe storms during winter.

On Friday, his family released its first statement since Sands' disappearance.

"We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer," the statement said.

Sands, a 65-year-old British-born actor, is best known for his role opposite Helena Bonham Carter in James Ivory's 1985 romance 'A Room With a View.'

He is married to journalist Evgenia Citkowitz and has three adult children.

Sands also had major roles in in 1989's Warlock, 1991′s Naked Lunch, 1993′s Boxing Helena, and 1995's Leaving Las Vegas.