From Judi Dench to Sean Penn: Here's why celebrities have been posing naked with fish since 2009.

When the word "fish" comes to mind, it may not evoke the sexiest of images.

However, what if some of the world's most famous and attractive personalities boldly posed nude alongside these slippery sea creatures?

Well this is precisely what the Fishlove organisation has been doing since 2009.

Their purpose? To raise awareness about the need to protect the Earth's marine ecosystems and promote sustainable fishing practices.

Their photographic subjects have ranged from the esteemed Oscar-winning Dame Judi Dench and the visionary founder of Virgin Richard Branson, to the immensely talented Helena Bonham Carter.

Now, Fishlove is set to push boundaries once again with the launch of an audacious and thought-provoking photographic exhibition titled "Ending EU Overfishing: The Decade Past and the Decade to Come," positioned poignantly in front of the EU Parliament in Brussels.

What's with the nudity?

Helena Bonham Carter poses nude with a big eye tuna fish, 2015 Credit: John Swannel

The decision to employ nudity as a means of communication might raise a few eyebrows, but Fishlove firmly believes that exposing the naked truth about overfishing is far more important than mere shock value.

These captivating portraits, featuring celebrities who have generously lent their influence to the cause, aim to jolt the viewer into recognising the detrimental impact of overfishing on our oceans.

Fishlove believes that while EU fisheries management has made some progress, it has fallen short of its commitment to ending overfishing.

"With the ongoing climate and biodiversity crisis, it's time for EU decision-makers to be inspired by the courage of these celebrities and take bold action towards transforming fisheries management to ensure healthy marine ecosystems and tackle climate change," the organisation's statement reads.

What to expect from the Brussels exhibition?

Dame Judi Dench poses naked with a lobster, 2015. Credit: John Swannel

Launching on 6 June, the Ending EU Overfishing exhibition will showcase portraits of 20 different celebrities, including the likes of Dame Judi Dench, Helena Bonham Carter, Sean Penn, Gillian Anderson, Emma Thompson with Greg Wise and Rutger Hauer.

Brussels will play host to this exhibition until Friday 9 June, giving enough time for visitors to reflect on their own relationship with the oceans.

The Museum of Natural Sciences will also be host an End Overfishing Gala Event, featuring celebrity guest appearances from Jean-Marc Barr, Greta Scacchi, and Rainer Bock.

During the gala, Fishlove will unveil a new series of images, featuring additional celebrities who have rallied behind the cause, including Rainer Bock, Lubna Azabal, Claudia Gerini, Danica Curcic, Lena Melcher, and Jessie Buckley.

Emma Thompson and Greg Wise pose naked with black scabbardfish. Credit: Jillian Edelstein

Gillian Anderson poses naked with a Conger eel, 2013. Credit: Denis Rouvre

Mélanie Bernier poses naked with a European eel, 2013. Credit: Denis Rouvre

Nicolas Bro poses naked with a Baltic cod, 2018. Credit: Alan Gelati

Ending EU Overfishing: The Decade Past and the Decade to Come - Brussels. 6 - 9 June 2023.