By Euronews with AP

Hundreds of stolen artefacts - including an Etruscan three-legged table made of bronze and marble busts of men from the imperial age - have been returned to Italy after they were discovered in the UK.

The 750 archaeological finds, which can be dated between the eighth century BC and the medieval period, were previously in the possession of an English company in liquidation, Symes Ltd.

The objects include an Etruscan three-legged table made of bronze believed to be from an aristocratic household, marble busts of men from the imperial age, and wall paintings said to be from the area around Mount Vesuvius. The artefacts are valued at around €12 million euros.

