Harrison Ford awarded honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival

By Euronews with AP

The US actor was awarded an honorary Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement at the Cannes Film Festival ahead of the premiere of his latest, and last, Indiana Jones film.

It's been quite the week for octogenarians in the headlines and much has been written and said about Harrison Ford's appearance ahead of the screening of his final Indiana Jones film.

The much-anticipated premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny", the fifth in the series, took place on Thursday evening, 15 years since Ford last played the adventurous archaeologist.

As he arrived at the event, Ford, now 80, walked across the red carpet hand-in-hand with his wife, Calista Flockhart, and was joined by members of the cast as John Williams’ iconic score played.

In the theatre, the visibly moved star received a standing ovation before being presented with the honorary award.

“I’m very touched. I’m very moved by this. They say when you’re about to die, you, you see your life flash before your eyes. I just saw my life flash before my eyes," he said after a clip reel of his career was played.

This latest film also stars Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen and English actress, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and is the first not directed by Steven Spielberg.

“Dial of Destiny” is set in 1969, and sees the archaeologist set off to find a dial that can change time, accompanied by his goddaughter, played by Waller-Bridge. He must face off against Mikkelsen who plays a NASA employee who is a former Nazi.

Ford first played the fedora-wearing, bullwhip-wielding archaeologist with a fear of snakes in 1981.