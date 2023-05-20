By Euronews with AFP

Cate Blanchett, who plays a nun in her latest film, The New Boy, was among the stars appearing on the red carpet on the fourth day of the Cannes Film Festival.

Two films with a very different take on events during World War Two featured on the fourth day of the Cannes Film Festival.

Cate Blanchett was there to present “The New Boy” in the Un Certain Regard category. Warwick Thornton’s drama is set in a remote orphanage in the Australian outback in the 1940s. Blanchett plays the role of a nun called Sister Eileen.

Set in Poland during the same period, Jonathan Glazer’s “Zone of Interest” epitomises Hannah Arendt’s ‘banality of evil’ observation, portraying the domestic and family life of Rudolf Höss, the Auschwitz commander.

Another tale of family life, but set in modern Tunisia, screened at the festival was “Four Daughters”, about a mother of four, whose two eldest daughters disappear. It marked the main competition debut of Oscar-nominated writer-director Kaouther Ben Hania.