Indiana Jones takes his rightful place as the tenth statue in the illustrious 'Scenes in the Square' trail, joining an esteemed roster that includes Harry Potter, Bugs Bunny, and Paddington.

Leicester Square is considered the UK's home of film.

Since 2020, Heart of London Business Alliance and Westminster City Council have overseen the Scenes in the Square statue trail in the famous Square, which has fast become one of London’s most popular free tourist attractions.

The trail features some of the world’s most beloved film characters and iconic scenes, brought to life in bronze statue form.

Now, Paddington Bear, Mary Poppins, Charlie Chaplin, Harry Potter, Batman and Bugs Bunny are welcoming a new addition: Indiana Jones.

The bronze effigy of the famed archaeological explorer was unveiled at the UK premiere of the latest film in the franchise, Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny.

The statue, which was welcomed by the legendary Harrison Ford, brings to life the moment the intrepid professor of archaeology and adventurer extraordinaire Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones Jr. first donned his trademark fedora in Raiders of the Lost Ark.

In true Indy style, the statue was teased before the premiere with a mysterious crate labelled ‘PROPERTY OF DR. H JONES,’ mirroring the wooden case containing the Ark of the Covenant from his first cinematic adventure in 1981.

The Indy statue - unveiling TBD Heart of London Business Alliance

Mark Williams, Director of Destination for Heart of London Business Alliance, stated that they are “beyond thrilled to welcome Indiana Jones to the Scenes in the Square trail, honouring the character’s major part in cinema history since 1981 and cementing Harrison Ford’s status as a movie icon.”

“The dynamic statue trail is a true celebration of entertainment and there are few more worthy inclusions than the legendary Indiana Jones. Taking pride of place on Leicester Square’s bustling north terrace, Indy promises to be a hugely popular addition to the Square, further cementing his legacy in movie history.”

Harrison Ford poses with sculptor Fred Tucker besides the newly unveiled Indiana Jones statue, London, 28 June AP Photo

A legacy which has fans hoping that the final chapter in the Indiana Jones saga will live up to its (mostly) stellar reputation. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last month, and it’s our sad duty to inform you that while we were thrilled to be at the premiere, Indy aficionados should brace for disappointment. Harrsion Ford, 80, rises to the challenge and just about manages to keep things afloat. However, the film’s script – signed Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, James Mangold and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull scribe David Koepp (red flag), utterly sinks the final act, and with it destroys the hope that Dr. Jones’ swansong would be a fitting one. You can read our full (non-spoiler) review here.

Safe to say that the rankings now go thusly:

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) - just because the first half hour is excellent – otherwise, it’s pretty interchangeable ranking-wise with the final spot. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

The Indiana Jones collection is currently streamable on Disney+. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits European cinemas on 28 & 29 June.