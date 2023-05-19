Spotify ranked the song in the number one spot ahead of Eurovision winner Sweden's Loreen's 'Tattoo', which took the number two spot.

For the first time in history, a song written in Finnish has topped the global ranking on Spotify.

'Cha Cha Cha' by Finnish rapper and singer Käärijä came second in this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

In the final of the international competition, he received 526 votes, with TV viewers contributing 366 of those points. The song has, to date, been streamed over 3 million times on the music streaming platform.

Austria's Teya & Salena's tune 'Who the Hell Is Edgar?' which came 15th in the contest was ranked third on the Spotify ranking and Belgium's Gustaph's 'Because Of You' which placed seventh at Eurovision, came in ninth place in the streaming ranking.

According to casino and entertainment site Mr Gamble, Sweden's 'Tattoo’ has logged 60.5 million Spotify streams, making it the ninth-most-streamed winning Eurovision song ever.

Alongside Tattoo, Italy’s 'Due Vite' by Marco Mengoni, 'Queen of Kings' by Norway’s Alessandra, 'Cha Cha Cha' and 'Solo' by Poland’s Blanka are the most-streamed songs this year.

Italy’s song has been streamed 50.5 million times, followed by 47.7 million for Norway and 23.9 million for the Finnish tune.

The Eurovision Song Contest’s most streamed song of all time is the 2019 Dutch winner 'Arcado' by Duncan Laurence, streamed 944 million times to date.

Italy’s 2021 winner, 'Zitti e buoni', by rock band Måneskin, is second on the list, boasting 389 million plays.

The Swedish greats Abba are at number 4, with 'Waterloo' logging 242 million streams. But, of course, streaming wasn't around in the 1970s, so the band has had quite a lot of catching up to do.

The top 10 most streamed winning Eurovision songs of all time on Spotify

1. The Netherlands: Arcade by Duncan Laurence (2019 winner) – 944 million plays.

2. Italy: Zitti E Buoni by Måneskin (2021 winner) – 389 million plays.

3. Norway: Fairytale by Alexander Rybak (2009 winner) – 270 million plays.

4. Sweden: Waterloo by ABBA – (1974 winner) 242 million plays.

5. Sweden: Euphoria by Loreen (2012 winner) – 148 million plays.

6. Sweden: Heroes by Måns Zelmerlöw (2015 winner) – 147 million plays.

7. Sweden: Toy by Netta (2018 winner) – 101 million plays.

8. Germany: Satellite by Lena (2010 winner) – 73 million plays.

9. Sweden: Tattoo by Loreen (2023 winner) – 60.5 million plays.

10. Finland: Hard Rock Hallelujah by Lordi (2006 winner) – 51 million plays.