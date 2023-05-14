Sweden took the top spot at Eurovision 2023 with Finland in second.

Saturday night saw the Grand Final of Eurovision 2023 take place in Liverpool.

The winner of this year's competition was Loreen from Sweden, who wowed audiences with her hit song "Tattoo" and garnered an impressive total of 583 points.

The bookies' favourite Loreen, who previously won the contest in 2012 with her chart-topping song "Euphoria," has now become a two-time Eurovision champion. She now joins Ireland's Jonny Logan as one of only two people to have ever won Eurovision twice.

Sweden's victory marks their seventh win in the competition, tying them with Ireland as the most successful countries in Eurovision history.

Despite not winning the top spot, Finland proved to be a fan favorite and secured second place with an impressive 526 points. Israel's Noa Kirel also had a strong showing, finishing in third place.

Loreen of Sweden celebrates winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England, Saturday, May 13, 2023. AP Photo

Tvorchi, the electronic duo representing Ukraine this year, finished sixth overall, with their catchy song ‘Heart of Steel’. Throughout the campaign, the duo endeavored to raise funds for babies born prematurely during the ongoing war.

"We want to raise funds for those hearts, to buy incubators for our hospitals, to save those hearts and to give them a chance to live in our country," Andrii Hutsuliak, one half of Tvorchi, told Euronews Culture.

Mae Muller from the UK finished in a disappointing 25th place with only 24 points for her song "I Wrote A Song." This result was a let down for the UK, especially after Sam Ryder's strong performance in Turin last year that gave the Brits a glimmer of hope.

Highlights of 2023 Eurovision

This year's show opened with 'Who the Hell Is Edgar?' from Austria's Teya & Salena, probably the second quirkiest song of this year's final. It's undeniable catchiness had everyone singing 'Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe'. And if you're wondering who the hell Edgar actually is, they're referring to American writer Edgar Allan Poe.

France's La Zarra wowed in her fabulously sparkly outfit and incredible light show. She told Euronews Culture it took four weeks to encrust all the crystals onto her costume.

La Zarra of France performs during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England, Saturday, May 13, 2023. Martin Meissner/AP

Jere Poyhonen AKA Kaarija of Finland performs during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England, Saturday, May 13, 2023. Martin Meissner/AP

Finland's Käärijä's performance was possibly the most varied of the night. Such a big production, big energy and those rainbow lights at the end made it the performance of the night, regardless of who won.

Many people ask why Australia are allowed to take part in EURO-vision but if this was a school assignment, they always hit the brief. Long may they continue to take part.

In the lead up to Eurovision, I listened to the recording of Belgium's Gustaph and was thoroughly unenthused but on the night 'Because of You' was an absolutely electric performance. It was impossible not to dance.

Noa Kirel of Israel performs during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England, Saturday, May 13, 2023. Martin Meissner/AP

There's a reason Noa Kirel is Israel's biggest popstar right now. Complete with the best dance break of the night, she wasn't wrong when she sang "it's going to be phenomenal".

After all 26 of this year's acts had performed, we were treated to a wonderful medley of iconic Eurovision alumni, including cameos from Mahmood, Netta, Duncan Laurence, Daði Freyr and Sonia.

Well that's a wrap on this year's Eurovision Song Contest! I don't know about you, but we're worn out after all that excitement. Who’s excited for Sweden next year?