Eurovision Song Contest 2024: Swedish city of Malmö chosen to host

It’s official: Malmö will host Eurovision 2024, with the three live shows taking place on 7, 9 and 11 May.

The Swedish coastal city of Malmö is set to host next year’s 68th Eurovision Song Contest.

Set on the coast of southern Sweden, the city was selected after a bidding process across the country. Swedish broadcaster SVT will stage the show after the country’s singing representative, Loreen, won this year’s competition in Liverpool, UK, with the song 'Tattoo'. She became the first woman to win the Eurovision Song Contest twice and her win meant that Sweden now equals Ireland’s record of 7 wins in total.

“Being able to welcome all the competing countries to Malmö is fantastically fun and meaningful,” says SVT CEO Hanna Stjärne.

“Hundreds of millions of TV viewers will follow the broadcasts from Sweden. The Eurovision Song Contest fulfils a particularly important function in these times of war in Europe and it is with great respect that we take on the event. Malmö is a creative city with a rich cultural life that can create a music festival for the whole of Europe in a sustainable way, not least financially, because the arena, communications and logistics are already in place.”

Malmö will become the third city to host the world’s largest music event a total of three times. The Swedish capital Stockholm and neighbouring Copenhagen have also hosted three times to date. Only London, Luxembourg City and Dublin have hosted more contests. Sweden itself will host the Eurovision Song Contest for the seventh time in 2024.

Martin Österdahl, executive supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest said: “The EBU is thrilled that Malmö has been selected as the host city for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.”

“Malmö holds a special place in the history of the Contest, having successfully hosted it firstly in 1992 and then in 2013 – following Loreen’s last win. We’re excited to be returning to this vibrant and dynamic city which has demonstrated it has the venues and infrastructure that are perfect for staging the world’s largest live music event.”

“Malmö’s commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and innovation aligns perfectly with the spirit of the competition,” he continued. “Furthermore, its compact size and well-developed transport infrastructure means everyone involved in the contest, including delegations, media, and fans will be able to navigate the city easily. Its commitment to sustainability and green initiatives also aligns perfectly with our own values, making it an ideal host city for the 68th Eurovision Song Contest.”

Next Year’s Eurovision Song Contest coincides with the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s debut on the show. Fans will be hoping for Eurovision 2024 to organise a form of tribute to Sweden’s biggest musical export.

The Grand Final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest will be held on Saturday 11 May at the Malmö Arena with Semi-Finals earlier the same week on Tuesday 7 May and Thursday 9 May.