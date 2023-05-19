It's official! A Japanese ice cream made with European ingredients has been named as the world's most expensive by Guinness World Records.

The world’s most expensive ice cream has been launched - and it costs more than the average family holiday. Called ‘Byakuya’, meaning ‘midnight sun’ in Japanese, the delicacy, created by the brand Cellato, costs a staggering 873,400 Japanese yen (€6200/£5,469).

But why is it so expensive? The reason lies in the choice of ingredients. Among them are prestigious flavours from Italy - the home of ice cream - including Parmigiano Reggiano and a rare white truffle grown in Alba in the Piedmont region, which is priced at 2 million Japanese yen (€13800/£12,000) per kilogram. The luxurious frozen dessert also includes edible gold leaf and sake lees.

Cellato’s aim was to fuse together European and Japanese ingredients and flavours in the form of ice cream and, to achieve this goal, the company worked with the chef Tadayoshi Yamada from the restaurant RiVi in Osaka, which is known for its creative fusion cuisine.

Explaining the process, Cellato said, “It took us over 1.5 years to develop, with a lot of trials and errors to get the taste right. Achieving a Guinness World Records title made the effort all worth it".

Some of those lucky enough to taste the pricey pudding have been complimentary about it, saying, "the robust fragrance of white truffle fills your mouth and nose, followed by complex and fruity tastes of Parmigiano Reggiano. Sake lees finishes off the glorious taste experience".

Cellato are reportedly planning to release products with other combinations of luxury ingredients, such as Champagne and caviar. If you’re keen to try these delicacies, you’d better start saving!