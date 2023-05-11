You may not know the name, but you’ve loved his artwork.

Frank Kozik, the prolific artist who designed posters and album covers for numerous bands, has died aged 61.

You may not know his name but you’ve definitely seen his art, as Kozik’s album covers include Queens of the Stone Age’s self-titled album, Melvins’ 'Houdini', and the Offspring’s 'Americana'. Bands including Nirvana, Green Day, the White Stripes and Beastie Boys are among the many artists who commissioned tour posters from him.

Celebrated across the music world, he inspired a generation of graphic artists and captured the indie / alt-rock spirit of the 90s in his designs, which had an indelible impact on pop culture. He attributed the aesthetic of his work to his “dark sense of humour” and growing up in punk rock.

Kozik’s social media channels shared this statement:

“Frank was a man larger than himself, an icon in each genre he worked in,” read a statement shared by Kozik’s wife, Sharon.

“He dramatically changed the industry he was a part of. He was a creative force of nature. We are so beyond lucky and honoured to have been part of his journey, and he will be missed beyond what words could ever express. He loved his wife, his cats, classic muscle cars, mentoring others, and Disneyland. His forceful presence will be missed by all who knew him. His legacy, like all great masters, will live on through his art and our memories of him.”

No cause of death was stated.

Posters for Nirvana and Pearl Jam Frank Kozik

Gig posters for Helmet, Beastie Boys and Primus Frank Kozik

Born on 9 January 1962 in Madrid, Spain, Kozik spent his formative years growing up under Spain’s fascist dictator Franco. As a teenager, he moved to the US and later joined the Air Force, which saw him stationed in Austin.

A self-taught artist, Kozik started doing posters while living in Austin in the early 1980s. He worked for corporate ad campaigns, participated in gallery shows, and ultimately started his label Man’s Ruin Records, which released music by Kyuss, Melvins and Queens of the Stone Age.

He directed a number of music videos, among them Soundgarden’s 'Pretty Noose'.

Kozik was also prominent in the vinyl toy market, having worked as chief creative officer at Kidrobot, the limited-edition art toy company.

Following the news of his death, many took to social media to pay tribute to the artist.

Here are more of his designs and posters:

Melvin's Houdini cover Frank Kozik

Queens of the Stone Age - Queens of the Stone Age cover Frank Kozik

Offspring - Americana cover Frank Kozik

Gig posters for Ritual Device and Soundgarden Frank Kozik

Posters for Melvins, Butthole Surfers and Blink 182 Frank Kozik

Frank Kozik 1962 - 2023