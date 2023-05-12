Who were the winners of France's first ever awards dedicated to rap?

Major trophies went to Gazo, Aya Nakamura, Dinos and Tiakola, who won three.

Paris hosted France's first-ever awards for rap, R&B and Afrobeats music at the Châtelet Theatre theatre on Thursday night.

Among the winners at Les Flammes was Aya Nakamura, who was crowned Artist of the Year after being snubbed for the major trophies at the Victoires de la Musique in February, despite being the most streamed francophone artist in the world.

Other big winners included Drill artist Gazo, who was crowned Male Artist of the Year and won the Spotify Album of the Year.

Rap Album of the Year went to Dinos for his melancholy album 'Hiver à Paris' and the award for New Pop Album of the Year went to 23-year-old Parisian rapper Tiakola for 'Mélo,' as well as a Flame for his R'n'B song 'Atasanté' and Afro-inspired track 'Soza'.

"It's not a sigh of relief, but it's a sigh of, we're there, we managed to do our ceremony," said Dinos.

"People are watching, artists are there. And for me (and) all those who are nominated, all those who are present, they have already won. From the moment your music crosses borders to (be) listened to in the country... people live through your music, you have already won."

French rapper Dadju congratulated the organisers: "They have put something together. Artists have been complaining for a long time. Artists have needed this for a long time. They did it, they did it, they had to. It was important and they managed to do it, especially for the community, for urban music, urban culture."

Les Flammes also paid homage to its past pioneers, awarding the "Eternal Flame" to Marseille rap legend, Le Rat Luciano.

"We've been complaining about it for a long time, we've been waiting for this evening," he said on stage.

This new ceremony, "is what was missing: rap, R'n'B and new pop dominate the charts, festival line-ups, inspire pop culture like rock did before, but are not rewarded at their fair value" said Tom Brunet, the co-founder of media company YARD, a co-organiser of the festival.

Fally Ipupa, star of the new Congolese pop, and the artist Red Car / Chris / Christine and the Queens also attended the awards - one to receive an honorary prize and play on stage, the other to present an award.

Here is the full list of winners:

Composer of the Year: Tarik Azzouz

Featuring of the year: "Rencontre", by Diniz & Damso

Female Revelation of the Year: Ronisia

Male Revelation of the Year: Werenoi

Eternal Flame: The Rat Luciano

Best Rap Performance : “Djamel” by Dosseh

New pop album of the year: "Mélo" by Tiakola

Best launch strategy of the Year: Bigflo and Oli for "The others are us"

Independent Label of the Year: SPKTAQLR

Label of the Year: Epic Records

Album cover of the year: "MAN" (Black Roses & lost Feelings)

Concert of the year: Laylow at the Accor Arena

Caribbean or Caribbean-Inspired Song of the Year: "Laptop", by Kalash feat. Maureen

RnB track of the year : "Atasanté", Tiakola ft. Hamza

Afro or Afro-inspired piece of the Year: "Soza", Tiakola.

Exceptional flame: Fally Ipupa

Song of the Year: "Intro", by Josman

Rap album of the year: "Winter in Paris", by Dinos

Male Artist of the Year: Gazo

Female Artist of the Year: Aya Nakamura

Spotify Flame for Album of the Year: Gazo