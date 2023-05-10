Chanel presented its California-inspired 2023/4 Cruise Collection on the Paramount lot in Los Angeles, as the WGA writers' strike continues for a second week

In the midst of the WGA writers’ strike, Hollywood has paid host to another highly-anticipated event at, appropriately, the Paramount Studios.

Chanel took over the venue on Tuesday for its 2023/24 Cruise Collection, with creative director Virginie Viard, who succeeded from Karl Lagerfeld after the legendary designer’s death in 2019.

While a smattering of striking WGA protestors gathered outside the lot, asking attendees to “tell Paramount to give writers a fair deal”, it was the action inside which drew attention from the ongoing strikes over pay and the future of the entertainment industry.

It’s been a huge month for Chanel already, with the Met Gala in New York paying tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld on the first Monday in May - and a 30,000 square foot (or 2787 square metre) store has just opened on Rodeo Drive, the largest Chanel store in the entire United States.

Margot Robbie and Rose Byrne pose before taking their front row seats at the Chanel show Copyright WWD via Getty Images

The Cruise show paid tribute to the long-established brand’s connections to Hollywood. In fact, the founder Coco Chanel, first visited California in 1931 and designed clothes for films by directors including Jean Renoir and George Cukor. Karl Lagerfeld strengthened this relationship during his 36 years in charge at the luxury house by befriending A list actresses including Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Kristin Stewart and making many more ambassadors of the brand.

Fittingly, Margot Robbie, the last ambassador chosen by Lagerfeld, was in attendance among a whole host of stars who saw Viard’s collection, inspired by the boardwalk of Los Angeles’ iconic Venice Beach. Explaining the sporty, youthful, laid back vibe of the new Cruise line, Viard told the press, “every show is the occasion to do something we’ve never done before”.

Euronews Culture takes a look at some of the best looks on - and off - the catwalk…

A laid back classic on the catwalk WWD via Getty Images

Classic Chanel cuts were made California-appropriate with bright colours and teamed with chunky jewellery and lace-up trainers.

Paris Hilton adorned with Chanel accessories Copyright Invision

Paris Hilton, wearing countless Chanel pieces, joined the A-list guests at the Cruise show - and later showed off her DJ skills at the after party.

A very modern take - Chanel branded bucket hats on the catwalk Copyright Invision

Chanel's classic tweed and gold button mainstays were reinvented for the Los Angeles style vibe on the catwalk, with rainbow logo prints and bright jewellery pieces topped off with CC branded bucket hats.

Best dressed guest - Chanel ambassador Margot Robbie Copyright Invision

Ahead of the most anticipated film of the summer 'Barbie' is released, Chanel ambassador took her place in the front row of the show, in one of her best looks in a long time. She's often been criticised for wearing 'safe' outfits - but this outfit proved she's not afraid to make daring style choices and can pull them off with ease.

Sporty chic - a look inspired by Venice Beach Copyright Invision

In a look which could have been mistaken for another designer - if it wasn't for the '5' on the model's t-shirt - this incredibly sporty ensemble was one of a number which saw skateboards used as an accessory in a nod to a favourite Venice Beach activity.

Woman-of-the-moment Sofia Richie Grainge in attendance Copyright Invision

Fresh from her 'wedding of the year' in the South of France, Sofia Richie Grainge combined classic Chanel tweed with modern, brightly coloured feathers and branded accessories.

No 'bore-core' here - the collection featured designs in all colours of the rainbow Copyright Invision

While Chanel is known for its black and white classic pieces, the Cruise catwalk featured barely any, instead focusing on a rainbow of colours as well as sparkling embellishments and '80s inspired prints and motifs.

That's 'Chic' - Nile Rodgers was among guests at the glitzy show Copyright Invision

Making a man bag work for him, Chic's Nile Rodgers wore an all-Chanel, heavily logoed look and was among the best dressed men at the show.

'Barbie-core' - '80s inspired looks stood out on the Chanel catwalk Copyright Invision

Possibly inspired by Margot Robbie's already iconic rollerblading look in the upcoming 'Barbie' movie, many outfits on the catwalk took inspiration from the bright colours and clashing prints of the 1980s, as well as the silhouettes of skin-tight shorts and loose shirts.

Chanel collaborator Marion Cotillard poses at the show Copyright Invision

French actress Marion Cotillard - who has advertised Chanel's No 5 perfume for years - wore a glittery jumpsuit to celebrate the runway show.

