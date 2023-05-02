Met Gala 2023: The best and worst looks

Euronews Culture dives into Met Gala 2023's best and worst looks. From cats on the carpet to Pedro Pascal's short shorts, here's everything you need to see...

The standout looks

Fashion is always open to interpretation and some guests at the Met Gala certainly took an unusual approach to the 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' - namely dressing as the late, great designer's iconic cat Choupette.

Jared Leto in his full Choupette look Copyright Invision

Actor Jared Leto took his feline look the furtherst, donning a full mascot-like costume, which really did look like a giant cat. When he removed the head to reveal himself, it was truly one of the most surreal moments on any Met Gala carpet, ever.

Leto looks at his 'Choupette' head admiringly Copyright Getty Images

Doja Cat taking her name literally, dressed as Choupette Copyright The AP

Doja Cat was cat by name and cat by nature at The Met, also dressing as Choupette. While she looked slightly less like an actual feline than Jared Leto, she fully committed to the bit, even refusing to answer with anything but 'meows' during a Vogue interview.

Perhaps the most 'fashion-y' tribute to Choupette was made by Lil Nas X. The rapper wore only a silver Dior thong and chunky silver glitter platform boots but accessoriesed with silver body paint and gemstones from head to toe, with cat-like make up adding some added glamour to the stunning look.

Lil Nas X adds sparkle to his Choupette tribute Copyright AP Photo

The famous cat - who only travels by private jet - didn't attend the Gala, but did pay tribute to her late human father on Instagram, with a member of her team writing, “Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the Met Gala 2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay cosy and at home. We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him".

The best, more traditional tributes to Karl Lagerfeld

The Met Gala is notorious for having some stars totally misinterpret or avoid the theme of the event - see last year's 'Gilded Glamour' as an example - but 2023 saw the 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' brief fulfilled by almost everyone in attendance. Jeremy Pope quite possibly won the Met Gala with his stunning custom Balmain 30 foot cape, featuring an enormous image of Karl Lagerfeld in his signature white collar, ponytail and dark glasses. It made for an impressive statement as the actor walked up the Met's iconic staircase.

Jeremy Pope wins the Met Gala with his Lagerfeld train tribute Copyright Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen wears a Chanel dress she first modelled in a 2007 editorial Copyright Invision

Gisele Bündchen was a standout too, wearing a Chanel couture dress she first modelled in an editorial for Harper's Bazaar South Korea in 2007. The supermodel has been a long time guest at the Met Gala, but this was the first time she attended the glitzy night since her divorce from Tom Brady.

Gisele Bündchen in the dress in a 2007 photoshoot in Harper’s Bazaar South Korea Copyright Harper’s Bazaar South Korea

Nicole Kidman also wore a look from her personal Chanel archive, donning a stunning, feathered gown she first wore in 2003 when she appeared in a short film advertising the brand's iconic No 5 perfume.

Nicole Kidman in the Chanel dress she first wore in a 2003 advert for the brand Copyright 2023 Getty Images

Actress Elle Fanning wore custom Vivienne Westwood, but added a flower crown in a nod to one of her first times working with Lagerfeld. She was photographed, aged 13, by the late designer for his_Little Black Jacket_ book, in which celebrities were asked to wear the iconic Chanel piece but accessorise it in their own way. Writing about the look on Instagram, Elle explained, “Though we all wore the same jacket, Karl let our individual styles and personalities inform how it should be worn. For my portrait he put a daisy crown on my head, and put the jacket over the white dress I arrived in”.

Elle Fanning pays tribute to Lagerfeld with her floral headpiece Copyright Invision

Janelle Monáe takes a whimsical tribute to Lagerfeld's designs Copyright Invision

Janelle Monáe wore a Thom Browne designed, Chanel-inspired tuxedo look featuring the French design house's signature camelia flowers and carried a bag in the shape of Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld's famous feline companion.

Blackpink's Jennie Kim wore vintage Chanel from 1990 Copyright Invision

Hugely popular K-pop star Jennie Kim transformed into a Chanel doll with her classic look from the brand's archive - this subtle black and white piece is from 1990 but looked timeless at the Gala.

Karl's collar - Kendall Jenner pays homage to the legendary designer in her Marc Jacobs bodysuit look Copyright Invision

Karl Lagerfeld was famous for his signature ponytail and white collar - and Kendall Jenner paid tribute in her sequinned Marc Jacobs ensemble complete with enormous platform boots.

'Wednesday' actress Jenna Ortega adds some gothic glam to her Thom Browne dress Copyright Invision

Jenna Ortega leaned further into 'Wednesday-core' in a Thom Browne designed outfit inspired both by Lagerfeld's favoured black and white theming as well as her role as 'Wednesday' in the popular series.

Anne Hathaway poses ahead of the Met Gala with her dress designer Donatella Versace Copyright AP Photo

Anne Hathaway's look could have been mistaken for a Chanel original with its tweed fabric, but the pin details were all Versace. She attended the Gala with the dress designer Donatella Versace.

Lily Collins took the brief seriously - adding the name 'Karl' to the train of her gown Copyright AP Photo

'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins took inspiration from the French capital in her black and white look, which featured a tribute to Lagerfeld, literally spelled out on the train of the dress.

Dua Lipa, one of the Gala's co-chairs, wore a dress from the 1992 Chanel archive Copyright AP photo

Dua Lipa was one of Anna Wintour's co-chairs for the Met and stunned in this corseted Chanel couture tweed gown, originally worn by supermodel Claudia Schiffer for Lagerfeld's 1992 couture show in Paris.

Karl Lagerfeld poses with Claudia Schiffer wearing Dua Lipa's dress at the 1992 haute couture show in Paris Copyright Getty Images

Penelope Cruz was also a co-chair of the event and similarly to Dua Lipa, dove into the Chanel archives, settling on this heavily embellished couture dress from Chanel's 1988 collection.

Co-chair Penelope Cruz wore a bridal look from the Chanel Couture spring/summer 1988 collection AP Photo

2023 marked the first Met Gala Paris Hilton had ever attended, despite her two decades of fame. She chose Marc Jacobs for the occasion, accessorising with a Chanel-esque camelia choker around her neck and enormous platform heels.