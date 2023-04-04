A member of K-pop supergroup BTS has made music history. Singer Jimin became the first ever South Korean solo artist to top the US Billboard Top 100 list with his song 'Like Crazy'.

The slow jam shot to the top of the charts, which are based on sales, streaming and radio airplay.

The 27-year-old posted a screenshot of the Hot 100 list - showing that he’d pipped heavyweights including Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift to the number one spot - on his Instagram account. He added a caption reading “Love u all” to his 49.2 million followers.

The hugely popular BTS were also the first South Korean act to top the Billboards charts in 2020.

The seven-member phenomenon are currently on hiatus while its members focus on solo projects and brand deals - and complete their military service, a requirement under South Korean law.

They have been a top torchbearer of K-Pop music in the US and worldwide and have previously secured six number 1 hits in the Hot 100 chart, including 'Butter and Dynamite'. According to industry tracker IFPI, BTS were the world’s second best selling artist last year, behind Taylor Swift.

Jimin’s star was already on the rise before this achievement, with him securing brand ambassadorships for fashion giants Dior and Tiffany & Co. 'Face', the album 'Like Crazy' was taken from, also recently broke records. Coming in at number 2 on the US album charts, it’s the highest-charting release in US history by a South Korean solo musician.

South Korean rapper PSY performs 'Gangnam Style' at the Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea in 2014 Copyright 2014 AP

Korean music has been popular worldwide now for over a decade.

In 2012, Psy’s iconic song 'Gangnam Style' - famous for its catchy tune and much-replicated accompanying dance - became a cultural phenomenon. It was number one in more than 30 countries across the globe and its music video even broke a world record as the first ever Youtube video to hit 1 billion views.

However, the song itself didn’t manage to top the Billboard Hot 100 and only climbed to number 2 in the charts - so while today is an excellent day for Jimin and K-pop in general, it’s a sad one for Psy.