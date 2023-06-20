The French fashion house is slated to team up with the Duchess of Sussex, making her a high profile face of the brand, following their appointment of Thai drama 'KinnPorsche’ stars Nattawin Wattanagitiphat and Phakphum Romsaithong.

Following the cancellation of her podcast after just one season, Meghan Markle is set to take on a new starring role - as the face of Dior.

Rumours are abound all over Hollywood that the Duchess of Sussex’s next step is to sign a contract with the French fashion giant, which could net her a staggering $20million (or some €18.2m) over three years.

Back in April, Markle signed up with talent agency WME and it appears their latest mission is to 're-invent' the royal in the wake of negative publicity surrounding her and her husband's apparently strained relationship with his family, especially with regard to the publication of his ‘tell-all’ book ‘Spare’.

With their popularity dented in the US and severely damaged across the pond in the UK, Meghan joining global stars including Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence as the public face of the brand will likely go some way to rehabilitate their image.

"Grifters" or clever hustlers? Harry and Meghan in 2022 AP

It is fairly unusual for a top royal to collaborate with any brand as the rules on not accepting income from ‘outside’ sources are fairly watertight. King Charles’ niece Zara Phillips is an exception in the UK, though, having been an ambassador for Musto’s equestrian wing for several years but she is not as high up the royal ladder as Meghan would be if she hadn’t quit the UK.

“As a working royal Meghan wouldn’t have been able to accept money as they can’t receive any other income”, Josh Herbert, stylist and founder of Captain Creps, told Euronews Culture, adding, “Although Meghan has been classed as a fashion influencer for years she couldn’t officially become a brand ambassador or be paid to promote a label”.

Herbert explains that there has long been a tradition of senior royals favouring specific designers - Princess Kate wears a lot of Alexander McQueen, for instance, but while they aren’t allowed to collaborate with brands, this unofficial nod of approval is great PR for the companies.

“The extended family… are able to use their royal connection to bring in some extra cash by being legitimate brand ambassadors” he says.

This isn’t just the case in the UK. In Monaco, Charlotte Casiraghi, who is eleventh in line to the throne as well as being the niece of the monarch, Prince Albert, has acted as the face of Gucci’s cosmetics line.

The rumours about Meghan potentially becoming the 'Duchess of Dior' come after a Spotify executive dubbed she and Harry "f***ing grifters" following the abrupt end to their $25 million (approx. €22.8 million) deal with the streaming giant.

Bill Simmons, the head of podcast innovation and monetization at Spotify, speaking on his self-titled podcast, said, “‘The F***ing Grifters’. That’s the podcast we should’ve launched with them”, adding, “I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories”.

Last Friday (16 June), Spotify cancelled its contract with Meghan and Harry after they failed to produce enough content on Meghan’s podcast, Archetypes.

Focusing on stereotypes against women, their media company Archewell managed to deliver just 13 hours of the podcast in three years. In a mutual statement from the company and the streaming giant claimed the two parties had "mutually agreed to part ways".

Meghan Markle wearing Dior with the late Queen Elizabeth Getty

Since quitting their roles as official royals in January 2020, the couple have largely had to fund their own extravagant lifestyles, despite then-Prince Charles gifting them "a substantial sum" to support their transition to financial independence.

Meghan and Harry made the move from the palaces of the United Kingdom to a 16-bathroom Montecito, California mansion following their apparent resentment at media intrusion and Buckingham Palace’s choice to disallow the pair to develop their ‘SussexRoyal’ brand.

Meghan does appear to have long been a fan of Dior, choosing to wear head-to-toe Dior for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee service and carrying a version of the iconic Lady Dior bag to a Global Citizen concert in New York.

If the deal does come off, she’d be following in a long-established royal tradition. Her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana was famous for carrying her Lady Dior bag on countless occasions.

The late, great Princess Diana totes her Lady Dior bag in the '90s Sygma via Getty Pictures

In 1995, Diana attended the opening of a Paul Cézanne retrospective at the Grand Palais in Paris where the First Lady of France presented her with a brand new as-yet-unreleased Dior bag, which was then called 'Chouchou'.

The fashion house soon renamed the bag the ‘Lady Dior’ as a tribute to style icon Diana - born Lady Diana Spencer - who famously wore it to the 1996 Met Gala in New York. The bag has been reinvented and rereleased season after season, continuing Diana’s legacy.

According to Leroy Dawkins, a celebrity stylist and royal expert, the relationship with Meghan could be a tactical decision on Dior’s part.

“I would think that the brand wanted to continue the last Dior legacy and lineage with a link to Diana”, he says, adding “I am sure the brand is hoping that by using the Duchess, it will win favour with the fans of Diana to continue said legacy”.

It might not be the best move on the Sussex's part though, says Dawkins, who believes the royal family and critics on both sides of the pound will agree with Bill Simmons’ take.

“[People will see] them as being ‘grifters’ and ‘on the take’, it will buy them more fame with fans, but for the majority I think they will lose popularity as we have seen over the last few weeks their shine is certainly to fade”, he says, adding, “some might say the Sussex's need a new PR team”.

Meghan as a senior royal in 2018 with the then-Prince Charles and Camilla AP

The public can only guess as to what King Charles might be thinking about the potential collaboration, but it seems as though it may be somewhat of a double-edged sword.

“I imagine King Charles won’t be too impressed with the commercial alliance - just adding to the string of things that Megan does to divide herself from the Royal Family”, says Herbert, adding, “this, of course, can be seen as a positive thing, essentially bringing what some would consider a much needed boost of modernity into the monarchy (or at least a partnership more closely related to a brand and subject that people can identify with)”.

While Meghan’s collaboration has yet to be confirmed and Princess Diana was never an official face of Dior, the brand is known for its high profile celebrity spokespeople.

Last month, actor Johnny Depp made his return to the luxury fashion house, signing a deal said to be worth upwards of $20million (or €18.2m) and K-pop favourite, BTS’ Jimin, was signed up as a global brand ambassador at the beginning of the year.

Dior, headed up by creative director Kim Jones, also announced on Monday that they are putting Thai actors Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, better known as Apo, and Phakphum Romsaithong, nicknamed Mile, in place as its newest men’s ambassadors in Thailand.

Thai actors Nattawin Wattanagitiphat and Phakphum Romsaithong at a Dior show in March AP

The duo co-star in the hugely popular drama ‘KinnPorsche’ and boast millions of followers on Instagram.

The acknowledgement of Thailand as a growing luxury market is another step likely to be emulated by other high end fashion brands.

The Asian country is a key emerging market for luxury brands, projected to be worth $4.6 billion - or €4.2 billion - in 2023 and it’s forecast to grow 5.6 percent annually in the next five years.