Jeremy Scott is stepping down as Moschino's creative director

Jeremy Scott is stepping down as creative director of iconic fashion house Moschino.
The American designer took over at the Italian luxury label 10 years ago and was best known for his quirky designs, spectacular fashion shows and celebrity partnerships.
In a statement, Moschino said: “Scott has penned a fundamental chapter in the legacy of the brand with his fearless and show stopping pop-camp style and incisive humour - true to the renowned codes of the House”.
Scott took the helm in October 2013, launching a groundbreaking autumn/winter collection and released countless other eccentric and iconic designs, all through his tongue-in-cheek, pop culture-focused lens. He put out looks inspired by Barbie, aliens, 2001: A Space Odyssey and Ronald McDonald, to name but a few inspirations.
His creations have been worn by the likes of Madonna, Katy Perry and Zendaya and he was behind several looks at this year’s Oscars, including Angela Bassett’s standout custom purple dress, which featured a huge bow neckline.
The chair of Moschino parent company Aeffe S.p.A, Massimo Ferretti, paid tribute to Missouri-born Scott, commending him for "ushering in a distinct and joyful vision that will forever be a part of Moschino history”.
It’s unclear what the 47-year-old will do next but his own eponymous line has been on the back burner recently so there are whispers that he could return to that venture.
No one has been announced as a replacement for Scott but his tenure won’t be forgotten in a hurry. Making the announcement of his departure, he thanked “all my fans around the world who celebrated me, my collections and my vision”.