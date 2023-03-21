Jeremy Scott is stepping down as Moschino's creative director

Jeremy Scott is stepping down as creative director of iconic fashion house Moschino.

The American designer took over at the Italian luxury label 10 years ago and was best known for his quirky designs, spectacular fashion shows and celebrity partnerships.

In a statement, Moschino said: “Scott has penned a fundamental chapter in the legacy of the brand with his fearless and show stopping pop-camp style and incisive humour - true to the renowned codes of the House”.

A model wears a creation as part of the Moschino women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan Copyright 2021 The Associated Press

Scott took the helm in October 2013, launching a groundbreaking autumn/winter collection and released countless other eccentric and iconic designs, all through his tongue-in-cheek, pop culture-focused lens. He put out looks inspired by Barbie, aliens, 2001: A Space Odyssey and Ronald McDonald, to name but a few inspirations.

A model wears a creation as part of the Moschino Autumn/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection Copyright 2021 The Associated Press

His creations have been worn by the likes of Madonna, Katy Perry and Zendaya and he was behind several looks at this year’s Oscars, including Angela Bassett’s standout custom purple dress, which featured a huge bow neckline.

Angela Bassett 'doing the thing' in custom Moschino at the 2023 Oscars Copyright Associated Press 2021

The chair of Moschino parent company Aeffe S.p.A, Massimo Ferretti, paid tribute to Missouri-born Scott, commending him for "ushering in a distinct and joyful vision that will forever be a part of Moschino history”.

Jeremy Scott with Megan Thee Stallion, Mj Rodriguez and Ariana DeBose at The Met Gala in New York in 2022 Copyright 2021 The AP

It’s unclear what the 47-year-old will do next but his own eponymous line has been on the back burner recently so there are whispers that he could return to that venture.

Jeremy Scott during the Moschino Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection Copyright 2021 The Associated Press

No one has been announced as a replacement for Scott but his tenure won’t be forgotten in a hurry. Making the announcement of his departure, he thanked “all my fans around the world who celebrated me, my collections and my vision”.