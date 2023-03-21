Gwyneth Paltrow to stand trial for 'hit and run' ski crash

Gwyneth Paltrow is due in court in the US over claims that the actress-turned-lifestyle influencer seriously injured a man in a 'hit and run' ski crash in 2016.

Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76, said Paltrow was skiing so recklessly in the resort of Deer Valley Resort in Utah that they collided, leaving him with physical injuries and emotional distress.

"Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control," Sanderson's attorneys claim in the lawsuit, “knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries. Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured.”

Sanderson is suing Paltrow for €278,000 — claiming that the accident was a result of negligence. He first sued Paltrow in 2019, seeking €2.8 million in damages, but that claim was dropped.

Right of way

In ski resorts, the skier who is downhill has the right of way.

A central question in the case is who was further down the beginner's run when the collision transpired. Both Paltrow and Sanderson claim that they were further downhill when the other rammed into them.

Sanderson also accused Deer Valley and its employees of engaging in a “cover-up” by not providing complete information on incident reports and not following resort safety policies.

Deer Valley Resort in is one of the most upscale ski resorts in the United States known for its groomed runs, après-ski champagne yurts and posh clientele.

Deer Valley Sunset at FIS Freestyle Championship 2022 Devin Stein

Counterclaim

The Oscar-winning actress countersued for attorney fees and a symbolic $1 (€0.93) in damages, saying it was Sanderson who caused the collision and delivered a “full body blow.”

He is accused of overstating his injuries and trying to exploit her celebrity and wealth.

Her counterclaim alleges that members of Paltrow's group checked on Sanderson, who assured them he was fine.

Dr. Terry Sanderson, center has accused Paltrow of causing a ski crash that left him with a concussion and four broken ribs Leah Hogsten/Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune

It casts doubt on his motive and claims of injury, noting that before the incident, he had 15 documented medical conditions.

“He demanded Ms Paltrow pay him millions. If she did not pay, she would face negative publicity resulting from his allegations,” her attorneys wrote in a 2019 court filing.

The trial in Park City is expected to last for eight days.