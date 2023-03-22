Gwyneth Paltrow's lawyer brands ski hit-and-run accusations 'utter BS'

A lawyer for American actress Gwyneth Paltrow dismissed claims made by a retired optometrist who is suing her over a 2016 ski crash as "utter BS", as the Hollywood star appeared in court in Utah for the start of a civil trial on Tuesday.

Paltrow is accused of recklessly slamming into Terry Sanderson, 76, and leaving him unresponsive before skiing away. Sanderson is suing Paltrow for over €270,000 — claiming that the accident in Park City was a result of negligence, and left him with physical injuries and emotional distress.

Paltrow is counter-suing, claiming he hit her with a "full body blow". She claims Sanderson is trying to exploit her celebrity and wealth. Her counterclaim seeks a symbolic $1 in damages plus legal fees.

The incident took place at Deer Valley, one of the most upscale ski resorts in the United States.

“All skiers know that when they’re skiing down the mountain, it’s their responsibility to yield the right of way to skiers below them,” Sanderson’s attorney, Lawrence Buhler, told jurors.

On ski slopes, Utah law gives the skier who is downhill the right of way, so a central question in the case is who was farther down when the collision transpired.

Both Paltrow and Sanderson claim that they were farther downhill when the other rammed into them.

The trial is expected to last eight days.