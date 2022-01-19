Award-winning actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for his portrayal of Yves Saint Laurent, has died in a skiing accident at the age of 37 his family announced in a press release sent to AFP by his agent.

“Gaspard Ulliel grew up with the cinema and the cinema grew with him. They loved each other madly," French Prime Minister Jean Castex wrote on Twitter.

Ulliel was best known for films such as "A Long Engagement Sunday" (2004) by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, "Saint Laurent" (2014) by Bertrand Bonello and "Juste la fin du monde" (2016) by Xavier Dolan, which won him the César award for best actor in 2017. He played a writer reuniting with his family -- after twelve years -- to announce his impending death.

During an eclectic career, he had toured alongside the giants of French cinema, such as Isabelle Huppert and Gérard Depardieu.

With an angelic face and slight scar (linked to a dog scratch in childhood), he was also the face of a Chanel perfume.

French actor Gaspard Ulliel receiving the Best newcomer actor award for Jean-Pierre Jeunet's film "A Very Long Engagement" in 2005 FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP

Leading a career in France but also internationally, he was soon to be featured in the Marvel series "Moon Knight" broadcast on Disney +.

The accident happened in La Rosière (Savoie) according to several sources and was confirmed by French broadcaster BFMTV.