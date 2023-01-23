Razzie Awards 2023: The Worst of the Worst

While Hollywood is gearing up to announce its Oscar nominations tomorrow, honoring 2022’s best films and performances, the satirical awards organization Razzie Awards - formerly the Golden Raspberry Awards - shine a light on the “worst” movies of the year.
Leading the field this year is Andrew Dominik’s controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, with eight nominations. The film is nominated for Worst Picture and Dominik for Worst Director and Worst Screenplay. We disagree on this one.
But then again, it’s worth remembering that the unidentified Razzie voters enjoy trashing films they frequently haven’t seen (you don’t need to have seen all the movies to vote) and have previously nominated Stanley Kubrick as Worst Director for The Shining and Ennio Morricone for The Thing score. Credibility is not their stock in trade.
Just behind Blonde is (the admittedly dire) Good Mourning, a "comedy" by "rapper" and "singer" Machine Gun Kelly, which tallies seven nods.
More surprisingly, the joke awards have also given double Oscar winner Tom Hanks three nominations: Worst Supporting Actor in Elvis, Worst Actor for his turn as Geppetto in Disney’s live-action Pinocchio and Worst Screen Couple for him and “His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)" in Elvis.
Disney’s Pinocchio is up for six awards, the highly memed Morbius received five nominations and The King’s Daughter got three.
One mean-spirited decision stands out this year: the Razzies have seen it fitting to nominate 12-year-old Firestarter actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong for Worst Actress. Punching down, much?
Here is the full list of nominations:
Worst Picture
- Blonde
- Disney’s Pinocchio
- Good Mourning
- The King’s Daughter
- Morbius
Worst Actor
- Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Good Mourning
- Pete Davidson (Voice Only), Marmaduke
- Tom Hanks (As Gepetto), Disney’s Pinocchio
- Jared Leto, Morbius
- Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan
Worst Actress
- Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Firestarter
- Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic Park: Dominion
- Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita
- Kaya Scodelario, The King’s Daughter
- Alicia Silverstone, The Requin
Worst Remake / Rip-off / Sequel
- Blonde
- BOTH 365 Days Sequels – 365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days
- Disney’s Pinocchio
- Firestarter
- Jurassic World: Dominion
Worst Supporting Actress
- Adria Arjona, Morbius
- Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only), Disney’s Pinocchio
- Penelope Cruz, The 355
- Bingbing Fan, The 355 & The King’s Daughter
- Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
Worst Supporting Actor
- Pete Davidson (Cameo Role), Good Mourning
- Tom Hanks, Elvis
- Xavier Samuel, Blonde
- Mod Sun, Good Mourning
- Evan Williams, Blonde
Worst Screen Couple
- Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good Mourning
- Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, Blonde
- Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), Elvis
- Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women, Blonde
- The Two 365 Days Sequels (both Released in 2022)
Worst Director
- Judd Apatow, The Bubble
- Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good Mourning
- Andrew Dominik, Blonde
- Daniel Espinosa, Morbius
- Robert Zemeckis, Disney’s Pinocchio
Worst Screenplay
- Blonde
- Disney’s Pinocchio
- Good Mourning
- Jurassic World: Dominion
- Morbius