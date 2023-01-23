Razzie Awards 2023: The Worst of the Worst

While Hollywood is gearing up to announce its Oscar nominations tomorrow, honoring 2022’s best films and performances, the satirical awards organization Razzie Awards - formerly the Golden Raspberry Awards - shine a light on the “worst” movies of the year.

Leading the field this year is Andrew Dominik’s controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, with eight nominations. The film is nominated for Worst Picture and Dominik for Worst Director and Worst Screenplay. We disagree on this one.

But then again, it’s worth remembering that the unidentified Razzie voters enjoy trashing films they frequently haven’t seen (you don’t need to have seen all the movies to vote) and have previously nominated Stanley Kubrick as Worst Director for The Shining and Ennio Morricone for The Thing score. Credibility is not their stock in trade.

Just behind Blonde is (the admittedly dire) Good Mourning, a "comedy" by "rapper" and "singer" Machine Gun Kelly, which tallies seven nods.

More surprisingly, the joke awards have also given double Oscar winner Tom Hanks three nominations: Worst Supporting Actor in Elvis, Worst Actor for his turn as Geppetto in Disney’s live-action Pinocchio and Worst Screen Couple for him and “His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)" in Elvis.

Disney’s Pinocchio is up for six awards, the highly memed Morbius received five nominations and The King’s Daughter got three.

One mean-spirited decision stands out this year: the Razzies have seen it fitting to nominate 12-year-old Firestarter actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong for Worst Actress. Punching down, much?

Here is the full list of nominations:

Worst Picture

Blonde

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King’s Daughter

Morbius

Worst Actor

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Good Mourning

Pete Davidson (Voice Only), Marmaduke

Tom Hanks (As Gepetto), Disney’s Pinocchio

Jared Leto, Morbius

Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan

Worst Actress

Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Firestarter

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario, The King’s Daughter

Alicia Silverstone, The Requin

Worst Remake / Rip-off / Sequel

Blonde

BOTH 365 Days Sequels – 365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days

Disney’s Pinocchio

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

Worst Supporting Actress

Adria Arjona, Morbius

Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only), Disney’s Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz, The 355

Bingbing Fan, The 355 & The King’s Daughter

Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

Worst Supporting Actor

Pete Davidson (Cameo Role), Good Mourning

Tom Hanks, Elvis

Xavier Samuel, Blonde

Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Evan Williams, Blonde

Worst Screen Couple

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, Blonde

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), Elvis

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women, Blonde

The Two 365 Days Sequels (both Released in 2022)

Worst Director

Judd Apatow, The Bubble

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Andrew Dominik, Blonde

Daniel Espinosa, Morbius

Robert Zemeckis, Disney’s Pinocchio

Worst Screenplay