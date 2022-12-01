If you've got this far beyond the headline, then you're obviously interested to know more about a European wine.

Let's face it, the idea isn't that far-fetched. We have a political and social union to guarantee and enshrine rights and laws across the bloc. We can go from one end of Europe to another without brandishing a passport and there's a single currency for us to spend the same money on our travels across much of the continent.

Granted, the beauty of crossing borders is being able to see, smell, taste and hear different things but surely there's room to mix and melange our rich and varied resources to produce a unique wine; one of the most popular products in the world?

Oenologist Jerome Felici wants to create a unique borderless European label Joseph Allen @jcutproductions.com

That question has now been answered by a couple determined to create a lasting link between European winegrowers. The Borderless European Wine by Oenope is, according to the firm, firstly a solidarity project as we face globalisation, climate change and a worsening cost of living crisis.

Jerome Felici and Françoise Roger are the pair behind the firm inspired by the European Union's own motto "United in Diversity". Through careful consideration and cultivation of chosen grapes, they have managed to bottle a wine they claim captures the "intrinsic characteristics of each vineyard involved."

Euronews Culture always strives to bring you insightful information about creative concepts across the continent, so we were only too pleased to taste Oenope's first cuvée of White and Red 2020, both on display for people to try at the European Pavilion.

The labels offered much from complex aromas, harmonious flavours; silky, soft tannins to hints of cream and brioche. We can't confidently claim to have experienced everything described, but we did enjoy, as promised, a unique and overall pleasant sensory feeling that we're calling European solidarity in a bottle.

See the video above for more on Oenope's Borderless European Wine.