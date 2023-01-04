As the French government rushes to save traditional bakeries from having to close due to soaring production costs, energy suppliers have agreed to allow for the renegotiation of contracts if bakers struggle to pay their bills.

France's iconic baguette has been under an increasing threat as bakers struggle with sharp hikes in the price of butter, flour and sugar, but with astronomical electricity bills looming this year some have been warning their ovens will remain unlit.

The country's Economy Minister has come up with a survival package to help the country's 33,000 bakers.

"The three aids to which the 33,000 bakers in France are currently entitled are a financial aid window, a 20% discount with the shock absorber - all of which can be combined to give them a discount of up to 40% on their invoice - and a deferral of payment of social security contributions and taxes," Bruno Le Maire said.

