Rendez-Vous: Must-see cultural events to begin 2023 on a high

We may be saying goodbye to 2022, but we are not saying goodbye to arts and culture. Here are some expos to go see across Europe next year.

Rome's MAXXI presents an art exhibition by veteran singer-songwriter and Nobel literature prize laureate Bob Dylan.

Titled Retrospectrum, the show features Dylan's oil paintings, acrylics, watercolours, ink drawings, pastels and charcoal works.

In between writing and composing songs and performing on stage, Dylan took visual notes that later became the drawings, paintings and visual artwork that viewers can see today in the exhibition.

Retrospectrum Exposition AP Photo

Meanwhile, science, art and cultural history come together at Nobel Prize Museum.

The temporary display explores the theme of ‘Eternal Life’ for the human race.

Each room in the museum celebrates the work of Nobel Prize winners, with artists Mark Dion, Niki Lindroth von Bahr and Oscar Nilsson interpreting the work of the likes of Marie Curie, Desmond Tutu and Kazuo Ishiguro.

Life Eternal Exhibition AP Photo

And finally, for those of you who enjoy a nice sweet treat, a miniature world made of gingerbread and sweets, with marshmallow mines is on show at the Museum of Architecture in London.

Gingerbread city AP Photo

Every year, teams of architects, engineers and designers work together to create buildings, bridges, and other sculptures out of gingerbread, just in time for the festive season. They're decorated with sweets, icing and other edible toppings too.

The 2022 theme is climate change, with visitors taken through five different climate zones from polar to desert.