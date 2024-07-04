Voices of Advocacy: Saadiyat Cultural District, Abu Dhabi champions global creativity

‘Partner Content’ is used to describe brand content that is paid for and controlled by the advertiser rather than the Euronews editorial team. This content is produced by commercial departments and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists. The funding partner has control of the topics, content and final approval in collaboration with Euronews’ commercial production department.

Saadiyat Cultural District’s latest campaign fosters dialogue, ignites critical thought, and inspires creativity

While the rest of the world slides leisurely into summer, creative innovators in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates spark global dialogue to mark the continuing development of Saadiyat Cultural District, a pioneering space celebrating global arts, culture and heritage which is set for completion by the end of 2025.

The latest campaign features Voices of Advocacy: Perspectives on the power of culture, which brings together renowned artists, creatives and culture advocates from around the world to share unique perspectives on human creativity and its influence on global cultures.

As the Saadiyat Cultural District nears completion, these voices represent the district’s ambition to become a global centre for innovation, creativity, research and knowledge, acting as a beacon of creative inspiration for the UAE, the region and the wider world.

A global cultural movement

An impressive list of global personalities contribute to the campaign, including Lord Norman Foster, Pritzker Architecture Prize winner and architect of the Zayed National Museum; Mariët Westermann, Director and CEO of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation; celebrated Emirati artists Mohammed Ibrahim, Najat Makki, and Afra Al Dhaheri; multi-award-winning actor, musician and entrepreneur Idris Elba OBE; legendary pianist Lang Lang; Steve Harvey, Maria Sharapova, Gael Hedding, Hussain Al Jassmi, Harvey Mason Jr., Sandhini Poddar, Liu Yifei, Magdelena Moreno, and many more. Together they discuss the importance of cultural spaces to spark inspiration and collaboration across generations and borders.

“[The district is] not just a centre, but a hub, a true meeting ground where people from around the world, from all ages and generations, can come and think about and experience new ways of being in the world,” Alexandra Munroe, a founding curator at Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, says in her campaign video.

“What moves me most in the world of art and culture is working with artists, thinkers, scholars, innovators, architects to help them realise their vision. [It is] the genius of their visionary thought, their consideration of contemporary culture, their invention of new forms to respond to the political, social, ecological and psychological realities of our time,” she continues.

“Art and culture is the great bridge between time and space.” Lang Lang Chinese pianist

“We believe culture is the building block of any forward-thinking society,” Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, the Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi told Euronews in an exclusive interview. “Everything we are doing today is for tomorrow; we are building a legacy, one which creates a brighter future for our youth and future generations. The District will convey a message of cultural diversity that will become more powerful over time, creating global connections, inspiring cultural exchange, and fostering new ways of thinking to support the region, the Global South and the world.

“When I think of these institutions, I think about how they are going to inspire my kids and millions of other kids from the UAE and abroad. How they will teach [them] information about their own culture, their own identity, as well as about cultures they don’t know much about, and give them a much stronger understanding of our collective culture.”

“If it’s done right, the connection it can create is so important because it brings us all together.” Al Mubarak continues. “These institutions […] they’re about celebrating humanity, the power of art and the power of culture and making sure it’s at the front of all of our minds. Saadiyat Cultural District is somewhere people can come to learn from the past, understand our present and focus on our future.”

A long-awaited cultural powerhouse

Once complete in 2025, Saadiyat Cultural District will hold one of the highest concentrations of cultural institutions, where art, science, nature and technology coexist.

The district’s collection of world-class museums, galleries and spaces will provide an unparalleled opportunity for artistic exploration and cultural exchange as well as the chance to learn about local and world history, heritage and creativity.

For art lovers, the established success of Louvre Abu Dhabi is soon to be matched by Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, with its Frank-Gehry designed exterior that will house a global collection of modern and contemporary art, focused predominantly on works from West Asia, North Africa, and South Asia.

The Zayed National Museum will bring the rich stories, history and culture of the UAE to life, and celebrate the legacy of the country’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Meanwhile, rare specimens and interactive displays at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will ignite curiosity in the natural world, narrating the 14-billion-year journey of our universe and the story of life on Earth.

Performance hubs such as Berklee Abu Dhabi foster artistic expression through contemporary music, dance, and theatre, alongside educational programmes. Meanwhile, the multi-purpose Manarat Al Saadiyat serves as a vibrant community space, hosting major exhibitions as well as an array of creative workshops and events.

“What fascinates me most about Saadiyat Cultural District is the truly insane ambition, the generosity of the state and all of those working to manifest the vision.” Alexandra Munroe a founding curator at Guggenheim Abu Dhabi

Continuing to push the boundaries of its artistic offering, the curators of Saadiyat Cultural District have teamed up with Tokyo-based art collective teamLab to comprise a purpose-built space housing a range of large-scale multisensory artworks. Known as teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, this futuristic site will host state-of-the-art experiential exhibits which evolve in response to their environment, ensuring guests a unique experience each time they visit.

Arts and culture as a global bridge

As the ‘Voices of Advocacy’ campaign sparks global conversation, the wider ambitions of Saadiyat Cultural District come to fruition. Efforts to boost local cultural development in the United Arab Emirates for the benefit of future generations are exemplified by the district.

As a home to more than 200 nationalities, Abu Dhabi celebrates the role that culture can and must play in building a better tomorrow by opening hearts, minds and perspectives.

Archaeological discoveries across the UAE signify that this region has been a vital and historic bridge between the civilisations of the Indian Ocean, the Mediterranean and the Levant for millennia. Historically, it has been a place where people have learned to understand each other, cooperate and exchange.

Serving as a global platform that emanates from a rich cultural heritage, the district supports equitable access to culture and is a continuation of Abu Dhabi's longstanding role as a crossroads of civilisations. This centre of cultural innovation and dialogue intertwines the rich heritage of Abu Dhabi’s past with the endless promise of its future, continuing a legacy of enlightenment and progress initiated by the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan.