Saadiyat Cultural District in Abu Dhabi is set to transform the artistic and cultural landscape, both locally and globally, when it's completed in 2025.

A centre for innovation and creativity, it's home to museums and educational and cultural institutions that celebrate the UAE and the rest of the world.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism for Abu Dhabi, told Euronews: “These institutions are more than just even museums. They are community centres. They're educational centres. And that's going to be their legacy. Their legacy is going to be places that bring people together, places that educate, places that are full of information, places that are full of understanding and acceptance.”

Louvre Abu Dhabi is the first ‘universal museum’ in the Arab world, and has welcomed over five million visitors since opening its doors in November 2017. The floating dome structure is an architectural masterpiece in its own right, created by the French architect, Jean Nouvel.