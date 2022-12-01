Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie dies aged 79

The singer and songwriter Christine McVie from the band Fleetwood Mac has died aged 79.

The British-born vocalist helped define such classics as You Make Loving Fun, Don't Stop and Everywhere. Other big hit singles included Dreams, Go Your Own Way and Little Lies.

McVie was a steady presence and personality in a band known for its frequent lineup changes and volatile personalities, notably fellow singer-songwriters Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

Fleetwood Mac sold tens of millions of records during its peak commercial years from 1975 to 1980.

In a statement on its social media accounts, the band said McVie was “truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure”.

Her breakup with her husband and bassist of the band, John McVie, along with the split of Nicks and Buckingham, was famously documented on the 1977 release 'Rumours' - among the bestselling albums of all time.

Tributes have poured in online, including comments from former US president Bill Clinton, singer Belinda Carlisle and the band Duran Duran:

No cause of death was immediately provided but a family statement says she "passed away peacefully at hospital" with family around after a "short illness".