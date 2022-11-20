Fans of Power Rangers and mixed martial arts are mourning the loss of Jason David Frank, who was best known for playing Tommy Oliver, the Green and White Ranger. He was 49.

On top of his acting career, Frank was also a decorated martial artist and had a short MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) career in 2010.

The news of his death was announced by former fighter Mike Bronzoulis, who wrote about Frank’s death on his Facebook page.

“I’m feeling terrible he called left me a message and I took [too] long. Jason was a good friend to me and I will miss him.”

The news was later confirmed by Frank’s representative, Justine Hunt, who said that the Power Rangers star had ended his life.

“Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being,” said Frank’s representative. “He loved his family, friends, and fans very much. He will truly be missed.”

Jason David Frank as the White Ranger Everett Collection

Born on 4 September 1973, Frank’s acting debut was in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise and he had the longest run in the show and its spin-offs.

Initially contracted to star in just a few episodes in the show’s original run (August 1993 – November 1995), Frank became so popular that he became the star of the show. He changed roles from the villainous Green Ranger to the team-leading White Ranger, and wound up doing over 124 episodes.

Frank's first scene in the show's original run

He appeared as Tommy Oliver in numerous spinoffs of the original show, all the way into the 2010s. He even had a cameo alongside fellow original Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson in the 2017 Power Rangers film. His final franchise appearance was in 2018’s Power Rangers Ninja Steel, in celebration of the series’ 25th anniversary.

In 2020, Frank also announced a Kickstarter for his short film, Legend of the White Dragon, which was later expanded into a full feature film. It is expected to be released in 2023 and it will be his final role.

Frank’s Power Rangers co-star Walter E. Jones, who played the Black Ranger, said on Instagram: “Can’t believe it… RIP Jason David Frank. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family.”

Further tributes could be found online.

Frank is survived by his four children, Jenna Frank, Skye Frank, Jacob Frank and Hunter Frank.