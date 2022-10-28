Chocolate on the catwalk: tasty fashions in Paris parade

A fashion show with delicious designs on the catwalk has been the talk of the town in Paris this week.

The annual Salon du Chocolat in the French capital began with its traditional display of dresses made of the beautiful brown stuff - a delight for chocolate lovers anywhere.

Visitors were treated to a series of sweet outfits, all collaborations between innovative chocolatiers and imaginative designers.

Hervé Traclet, a chocolatier, who contributed to the show discussed the challenge of using the material: "The main difficulty is that the model can move without breaking, that the chocolate can follow the stylist's movement. After that it's up to our imagination."

Clémence Botino, Miss France 2020, described her runway experience, "It's a fairly heavy costume, so you have to be able to support it. But there's no secret, everyone does what they want, they have fun on stage, that's the most important thing."

Professional dancer Coralie Licata said she was very comfortable in her dress."It's just a wonderful experience."

During the festival, visitors can also meet renowned pastry chef and confectioners from across the globe and see how they prepare and devise their most famous creations.

The Salon du Chocolat, the world's largest event dedicated to chocolate and cocoa, ends on Tuesday November 1st.