Singer Joyce Sims, famous for her 1980s hit 'Come into my Life’ has died aged 63.

Sims was a successful musician who performed throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the RnB star continued to release music into her later life. She had a top 40 US Dance hit in 2006 with ‘What the World Needs Now’ and released two tracks in 2012.

In January this year Sims reflected on her success since 1987.

"It was a great year financially and in every other area of my life. I was excited to release my first album. Just to hold that album in my hand meant so much,” said the singer.

"A lot of the dreams and aspirations I had came true when the album was released. I'd say I made more than $100,000 that year from touring and close to $100,000 from album sales.

"In the late 1980s, nightclubs would sometimes pay me thousands of dollars to sing All In All, my biggest hit in America. It would take me six minutes and 31 seconds and I could earn up to $3,000 (equivalent to €4,700 today)."

How has the music industry reacted to Joyce Sims’s death?

Sims’s passing was announced on Facebook by events organiser CJ Carlos.

"Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it's with a heavy heart that I post this news. Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer songwriter who had so many hits in the 80s,” wrote Carlos.

"As most of you know she was going to be one of our USA artist's in Portugal next May. My heart goes out to her partner Errol and their children and close family."

The news was greeted with sadness by many in the music industry.

Happy Mondays singer Rowetta paid tribute to the 'Lifetime Love' hitmaker, whose work was sampled by the likes of Angie Stone and Snoop Dogg.

Rowetta shared a clip of Joyce performing and tweeted: "RIP Joyce Sims."

DJ Premier wrote: "R.I.P. To the Icon JOYCE SIMS."

Meanwhile, former England footballer Stan Collymore revealed he had been a fan of the soul singer for years.

"Just heard that Joyce Sims has died aged 63. Happy memories of All and All on repeat on my Sony walkman getting the bus to Walsall FC as an apprentice every morning. Thank you for the music Joyce, may you rest in peace.(sic)"