Famed director Guillermo del Toro has presented his new film, Pinocchio, at the London film festival ahead of its digital release.

Pinocchio has made more than 20 on-screen appearances since 1911, including a recent Disney live-action adaptation. But the new stop-motion version stands out by being set against the backdrop of fascism in Italy during World War II.

And unlike its predecessors, it is not intended for young children.

"The thing that I remember most clearly is how scary the world seems to Pinocchio," del Toro said at the film festival.

"Pinocchio is normally a story about obedience. I wanted to make one about disobedience."

"I wanted to do one where you don't have to change to be liked. You don't have to change to be considered a real human being. We all are real human beings."

Del Toro has reportedly been working on this film for the past 14 to 15 years, a period he describes as half of his career.

The film will be available on Netflix from 9 December. Movie lovers can also watch it on the big screen at this week's Lumière Film Festival in Lyon, France.