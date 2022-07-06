The world-renowned Michelin-starred restaurant 'KOKS' have relocated from their remote base in the Faroe Islands to Greenland - and head chef Poul Andrias Ziska is determined to retain the restaurant's ethic of using local ingredients.

Their move makes them the first Michelin-approved restaurant in Greenland

The restaurant which seats 30 guests per night is located at Ilimanaq Lodge, a small village inhabited by just 53 people.

To get to the isolated foodie destination, visitors can take a 40-minute boat ride across the bay from Ilulissat.

What's on the menu?

Photo shows a sweet limpet cream dish served at KOKS AFP

Customers can expect an 17 to 20 course meal, featuring a variety of wonderful and unusual local products, ranging from whale skin to an arctic bird whose entire wing including feathers is presented on the plate.

The local bird known as Ptarmigan is grilled and served on the bone along with mushrooms and cured reindeer fat.

"We try to focus on as much Greenlandic produce as possible, so everything from Greenlandic halibut to snow crabs to muskox to Ptarmigan, different herbs and different berries," says Poul Andrias Ziska, the head chef of KOKS.

However the dining experience is not cheap. Their tasting menu starts at €285 per guest, with a wine pairing adding on another €220.

Why did the restaurant relocate to Greenland?

Image shows the KOKS restaurant located in Ilimanaq Lodge in Greenland AFP

KOKS is in the process of building a new restaurant in the Faroe Islands due to difficulties running their previous space near Lake Leyna.

They decided that while they wait for the construction work to be completed it would be 'more suitable, more fun to do something completely different,' said Ziska.

The head chef is also hopeful that his restaurant's relocation will help turn Greenland in to a must-visit-foodie destination.

"There are a lot of people for whom the number one priority is to visit Greenland and then they come to our restaurant. Well maybe next year when we will make a little bit of noise and show people what we are actually doing it will switch and we will have more people who are coming for the restaurant and then everything else as a secondary thing," said Ziska.