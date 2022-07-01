Euronews takes a look at some of the hottest cultural events in Europe at the moment.

Viva Venezia! at the Belvedere Museum

Where: Vienna, Austria

When: Until 4 September, 2022

It's rarely remembered but in the 19th century Venice was ruled by the Habsburg dynasty and was part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Austrian artists were drawn to the charms of the city more than ever before, as this display of some 80 paintings well illustrates. It also makes good use of literature and film to show how a new vision of Venice took shape in the Austrian imagination.

Africa Fashion at the V&&A Museum

Where: London, UK

When: Until 16 April, 2023

At London's prestigious V&A Museum "Africa Fashion" retraces the continent's clothes from the years of liberation from colonial rule in the 50s and '60 to today's eclectic and cosmopolitan styles. Here the ubiquitous Dutch Ankara prints of West Africa with their connotations of cultural appropriation are re-invented and outshone by the sheer variety of indigenous African textiles.

Karlovy-Vary international Film Festival

Where: Karlovy-Vary, Czech Republic

When: 1 - 9 July 2022

It's one of the most important film festivals in Europe, ideally located between East and West. In the spa town of Karlovy-Vary, the red carpet is rolled out to welcome top-tier stars every year. Ethan Hawke and Johnny Depp came last year, and this year Benicio del Toro and Geoffrey Rush are due to receive awards. The festival will also premiere a digitally restored adaptation of Milan Kundera’s 1968 novel "The Joke" which is part of the Czech New Wave.