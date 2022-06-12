Norway's national museum and new home for 'The Scream' opens in Oslo

The new National Museum in Oslo opened its doors to the public on Saturday and becomes the Nordic region's largest cultural building.

On the eve of the opening, the museum hosted an official dinner with 200 guests and Director of The National Museum, Karin Hindsbo, said it was a special moment.

"The new National Museum is the biggest museum in the Nordic countries and it is built to contain, preserve and display our amazing collection of visual arts, crafts, design and architecture dating back from antiquity and up until the present day."

Among the guests at the dinner were Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Minister of Culture Anette Trettebergstuen, other government members and architect, Klaus Schuwerk.

With 13,000 square metres of exhibition space, the museum is the largest in the Nordic countries and includes "The Scream" by Edvard Munch along with 6,000 other art pieces in its permanent collection.

The new museum, took eight years to build and cost €617 million.