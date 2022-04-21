Olivia Harrison, widow of Beatle George Harrison, has penned a series of poems about her late husband.

Harrison, who is also a philanthropist and film producer, has written 20 original poems about the Beatles member for the book "Came the Lightening," which is due to be released in June.

"Came the Lightening" will also include photographs and images of mementos and will have an introduction by Martin Scorsese, who directed a 2011 documentary about George Harrison.

"Olivia evokes the most fleeting gestures and instants, plucked from the flow of time and memory and felt through her choice of words and the overall rhythm," says the director.

"She might have done an oral history or a memoir. Instead, she composed a work of poetic autobiography."

Olivia Arias met George Harrison in the mid-1970s while she worked in the marketing department of A&M Records, which distributed Harrison's Dark Horse label. They married in 1978, a month after the birth of their son, Dhani.

Harrison is survived by fellow Beatles Ringo Star and Paul McCartney. The band was the subject of a new documentary last year.

George Harrison died of cancer, at age 58, in 2001.