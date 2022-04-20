The guitar which broke up Oasis goes up for auction in Paris

In 2009, frontman Liam Gallagher destroyed a red Gibson guitar belonging to his brother Noel Gallagher in a heated argument before an Oasis performance. This moment is said to have triggered the break-up of the band, sparking years of public feuds between the brothers.

Now, the newly-repaired guitar goes under the hammer (not to destroy it in this case) in Paris next month alongside other rock memorabilia.

With a starting price of 150,000 euros ($160,000), the auctioneers say bids for the guitar could reach 500,000 euros ($540,000) in the sale on May 17.

A moment in music history

Noel Gallagher (L) Andy Bell (C) Liam Gallagher at a photocall in Hong Kong (2006) Mike Clarke/AFP

The red Gibson's destruction at the French capital's Rock en Seine festival in 2009 was "a cult moment" in music history, explained Jonathan Berg, a guitar expert and co-founder of the Artpeges gallery holding the auction.

The notoriously fractious Britpop legends had been slated to play at Rock en Seine towards the end of a year-long global tour - but "things had been brewing for a while between the two brothers," Berg said.

"It exploded backstage, one of Noel's guitars got broken and that led to the group breaking up."

An eager crowd waiting for the band to appear was stunned to get the message that Oasis would not be performing.

The dramatic split set off years of public barbs between the brothers via the press and social media that have gradually cooled off.

Noel sought out a guitar-maker to repair his smashed instrument, settling two years later on London-based French luthier, Philippe Dubreuille.

But the musician "got rid of it in the end, because it reminds him too much of Oasis," said Berg's partner, Arthur Perault.

What else is up for auction?

A set of bondage gear worn by Depeche Mode's Martin Gore is up for auction AFP

Also on the auction at Artpeges Gallery, but expected to fetch much lower bids is a set of bondage gear worn by Depeche Mode's Martin Gore in a 1980s photo shoot.

Also a rare vinyl signed by both Jimi Hendrix and beloved French rocker Johnny Hallyday is up for grabs.

Hendrix signed the record after a 1966 concert in the eastern French city of Nancy, when a fan of "Johnny" sought out her idol in a cafe, but found only his supporting act, the then-unknown Jimi Hendrix Experience.

Some 45 years later, in 2011, French Jimi Hendrix expert Yazid Manou put the owner in touch with Hallyday to finally complete the autograph collection.

Both items are expected to sell for up to 12,000 euros.

The items go under the hammer on 27 May 2022.