The 2022 Cannes Film Festival line-up is about to be announced, and film professionals are gearing up for the first May event on the world-famous Croisette since 2019.

As it’s also the 75th edition, it’s hoped that this Cannes Film Festival will be spectacular – and here’s what’s known about the lineup so far:

Tom Cruise will be getting a special tribute for his impressive career, and the long-delayed Top Gun: Maverick will be shown at the festival. Directed by Tron: Legacy filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, the movie stars Cruise, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly.

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, starring Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge, will also get its world premiere at Cannes.

The rest of the Official Selection is pure speculation – but the hottest tip must be George Miller’s Three Thousand Years Of Longing, starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. Miller revved up the 2015 festival with the opening film, Mad Max: Fury Road, starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron.

David Cronenberg’s Crimes Of The Future, starring Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen is another likely contender, given his long relationship with the festival.

Broker by Japanese maestro Hirokazu Koreeda should also be confirmed, given he won the Palme D’Or in 2018 for Shoplifters, and the film’s intriguing premise. It’s the director’s Korean language debut and follows a group of individuals who are part of a society where boxes are left for people to drop off unwanted babies.

Rumours still persist around veteran auteur David Lynch appearing at the event with a new film, although the director told reporters this week he had no new movie at this year’s festival.

You can watch the announcement of this year’s lineup live in the media player at the top at 11 am CET on Thursday 14 April.