Achille Lauro strips his way to Eurovision 2022 with San Marino entry

Italian singer, Achille Lauro, won 'Una Voce per San Marino' with the punk-rock song 'Stripper' and will represent the Republic of San Marino in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

The competition was hosted by Eurovision 2021 star, Senhit, and TV presenter, Jonathan Kashanian.

76 entires in the 'Una Voce per San Marino' competition were whittled down to one winner.

Achille Lauro had also competed in Italy's famous Sanremo contest with a different song, 'Domenica', but finished in 14th place, losing out to the winners, Mahmood & Blanco with their song 'Brividi'.

The Verona-born artist has been releasing material since 2014 and is reportedly a big fan of Elvis.

The Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Turin, Italy, after Italian group, Måneskin, won the contest last year with their song 'Zitti E Buoni'.

When is Eurovision 2022?

Mahmood and Blanco, winners of the 72nd Sanremo Festival Matteo Rasero/LaPresse

Semi-Final 1: 10 May 2022

Semi-Final 2: 12 May 2022

Grand Final: 14 May 2022

All the shows will start at 21:00 CEST, and the central theme of competition is 'The Sound of Beauty'.

Check out the video above to listen to San Marino's Eurovision 2022 song, 'Stripper' by Achille Lauro