It's a while since Eurovision. And though Rotterdam was justly proud of a fabulous song contest in 2021, it seems a bit of a stretch to keep the countdown going.

The live stream began on 10 Feb 2021, which was 100 days before the Eurovision Song Contest took place. But oddly, you can still watch it now. And you won't be alone. On Friday afternoon, there were 8 people watching!

Eurovision 2021 was a welcome return for the continent-wide song contest.

Held in Rotterdam after a year's postponement, the reduced but typically crazed audience were delighted to witness a true smorgasbord of talent.

Obviously, it was a mixed bag. But there's no doubt that it was good to have it back.

Rotterdam hosted the event after Duncan Laurence, who couldn't perform live this year due to testing positive for COVID, won the 2019 gala.

Italy's hair metal band Maneskin won in 2021 after a late surge.

Maneskin from Italy celebrate with the trophy after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, May 22, 2021 Peter Dejong/AP

Turin will therefore host 2022's 66th edition of the contest on 14 May.

Hopefully.