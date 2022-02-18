Warner Bros. has released the trailer for Baz Luhrmann's upcoming film, "Elvis," starring Austin Butler and Oscar winner Tom Hanks.

The summer release explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), and his relationship with his legendary manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks).

The story behind the King of Rock and Roll

The film, which was shot in Queensland, Australia, took three years to come to fruition AP Photo

Olivia DeJonge stars as Elvis' wife Priscilla Presley, while Kelvin Harrison Jr. takes on the role of singer-song writer, B.B. King.

Luhrmann, whose previous films include 'The Great Gatsby' and 'Moulin Rouge!', said he's particularly excited for audiences to see Tom Hanks' portrayal of Colonel Tom Parker.

To find out about Baz Luhrmann's experience with working with Tom Hanks on this film, click here.

The film is due to arrive in cinemas on 24 June 2022.

Check out the video above for a look at the trailer for upcoming 'Elvis' biopic