Italy – one of the culinary capitals of the world with a cuisine that is mimicked by thousands every day.

From putting pineapple on a pizza, to including cream in a carbonara sauce, is it possible to get Italian cooking wrong?

The answer is yes, you can. A new survey from YouGov has identified the 11 biggest ‘food crimes’ committed against Italian cookery by the rest of the world.

Though some modernisations of these classic dishes are becoming more accepted by a new generation of Italians, it's clear others still drive a spear through the hearts of traditionalists.

We spoke to Italian-born chef and YouTube superstar, Vincenzo Prosperi, for his unique verdict.

Check out the video above to hear Vincenzo's passionate expertise on the food crimes.