What happened to Bruce Willis?

On 8 February, the Razzie nominations were released to honour the worst of last year's Hollywood releases.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, as they are known by their formal title, recognise films ranging from moderately cringe-worthy to downright insulting (this year, Dear Evan Hansen and Space Jam: A New Legacy take pride of place.)

Actors are encouraged by their agents not to take the selections seriously, reassured that it’s all in good fun.

But a Razzie acknowledgment conceivably marks a stain on both future prospects and their Wikipedia pages.

Every so often members of the awarding organisation come up with one-off categories when an unignorably bad trend in film makes itself known to them.

In 2010, a time when cinemas were in the chokehold of new and unsatisfying technologies, they concocted ‘Worst Eye-Gouging Use Of 3D’ (awarded to M. Night Shyamalan’s take on ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’).

When fart-humour was over-utilised for comedic peaks in 2002, ‘Jackass: The Movie’ beat ‘Scooby Doo’ and Britney Spears’ ‘Crossroads’ to the award for ‘Most Flatulent Teen-Targeted Movie’.

For the first time in the awards’ 40-year history, the Razzies have decided one individual's film output deserves its own category.

That actor is Bruce Willis. And disarmingly, he appears to have stopped caring.

Why is Bruce Willis making so many bad films?

Bruce Willis at Cannes Film Festival promoting 'Moonrise Kingdom' in 2012 AFP

The ‘Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie’ award recognises the eight feature-length films released last year starring the 66-year-old American.

It's unlikely that you’ve seen or heard of any of them. Until this news came out it’s safe to assume most people hadn’t, because the productions Bruce Willis finds himself signing up to aren’t made to be seen.

All eight films are – to resurrect a 90s term – direct-to-video features that can be purchased, rather than distributed to cinemas, or even streaming services, from the point of release.

Most of his contemporaries would consider that amount across a decade to be reasonable. Preparation, shooting, and the promotional press cycle that follows can take up the majority of a single year.

From sci-fi dystopias to mobster imitations, these productions require the actor to do one thing and one thing only – be Bruce Willis.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the internet's cinematic bible, films are scored between 0 and 100 per cent.

Based on critics' reviews, the work Willis made in 2021 received an average critical score 5 per cent.

The highest-scoring film of the eight, rated 20 per cent, is his run alongside Jesse Metcalfe and Chad Michael Murray in action flick 'Fortress'.

Doing the hard stuff first

Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment won three People's Choice Awards for 'The Sixth Sense' in 2000 Reuters

Willis set himself apart from his 90s cohorts – the Depps, DiCaprios, and Damons – with a distinct disinterest in award-chasing.

'The Sixth Sense', 'Die Hard', and 'Moonrise Kingdom' are all films he simply enjoyed the idea of making.

People took to his performances because he isn't the type of performer to wax lyrical about the immense emotional and physical sacrifices required to act. His preference for making films that pertain to his interests, rather than critics, has always been evident.

In an appearance on prolific US interviewer Bobbie Wygant's NBC show in 1988, part of promotions for the first 'Die Hard' film, a young Willis earnestly reveals his uncertainty about being typecast as an action hero.

"I really choose my films to satisfy myself. I don't really concern myself with what the audience wants. I think John McClane [his character] is the opposite of a superhero – I chose the part because of the dignity of this guy."

25 years later, a GQ cover story – affectionately titled ‘Bruce Almighty’ – used to promote the final ‘Die Hard’ film, refers to Willis’ filmography as “one of the weirdest bodies of work (in a good way) of any A-list actor in Hollywood”.

A declaration such as this in 2022 would likely take a new shape.

When asked for the best career advice he'd been given, he told the magazine: "You’ve got to do the hard stuff first." Do the big scene first, and then you can do the small scenes and have fun."

"It’s great advice for life. I say it to my kids: Do the hard stuff first. Then you can go and do whatever you want to do."

The mid-2010s mark a shift in Willis' approach to filmmaking

Bruce Willis' box office hits grew few and far between in the mid 2010s Reuters

Every screen star has their duds, but the reception of even one of the films featured in ‘Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie’ would be career-destroying for most A-listers.

Colin Farrell took years to recover from the when 'Alexander' failed to make back its budget of $155 million, as did Nicholas Cage when his performance was ripped apart in 'The Wicker Man'.

But not Bruce. The world is due another eight 'direct-to-video' films from the actor this year.

Speculation is now rife within film circles on what drew him into starring in an enormously high volume of productions few people will see. Money troubles and a general discontentment, or disinterest, with the craft of acting have been tabled as possibilities by concerned fans.

The events of the past year make it seem as though the actor's fall from grace came out of nowhere.

Did the Planet Hollywood founder descend into cultural stagnancy right underneath our noses?

American comedian Nikki Glasser described Willis as “the star of every DVD you kind of just…find on the street” at a Comedy Central Roast from 2018 that now reads as oddly prophetic.

Each line about the declining quality of Willis' films was intended as hyperbole. In the present, that is the only way we experience his output.

“Bruce, you keep making these f–cking bombs. Guess what? So does Kim Jong-un. But at least Kim is smart enough not to release his,” former athlete Dennis Rodman quipped.

His joke was met with boos from the audience who thought it went a step too far.

Like all good jokes, there was a grain of truth to Rodman's observations. Willis has been making appearances in smaller budget movies with no cinema release since the late 2000s. His blockbuster output remained a priority, and he entered the next decade as the US' eighth highest-grossing box office star, despite this new experiment.

Depleted of critical and commercial success, further appearances in low-effort films nobody knew about would become a gateway drug into the actor’s newfound way of working.

It was so under the radar that it took us years to notice. Now, it's commonplace enough for the Razzies and ourselves to recognise it.

We can't presume to know why Bruce Willis' career endured a Razzie-worthy pivot. Whatever film ends up winning his category almost certainly makes no difference to him, his career, or his fans.

The best conclusion we can reach at this juncture, without needing any kind of sixth sense, is that he is fulfilling his long-term philosophy of doing precisely what he wants.